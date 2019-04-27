Seahawks Draft Picks 2019: When Does Seattle Select in Fourth Round & on Day 3?

Despite coming into the draft owning only five picks, the Seattle Seahawks made a number of shrewd trades in the early rounds of the draft as they repeatedly traded back and regained late round draft picks. With six picks on day three, including three in the fourth round, the Seahawks sit in a perfect position to help fill in the number of holes they possess on both sides of the football.

Let’s take a look at when Seattle picks in the NFL Draft on Day 3.

Seahawks NFL Draft Picks 2019: When Does Seattle Pick on Day 3?

Round 4, Pick 120 – Gary Jennings Jr., WR West Virginia

Round 4, Pick 124 – Phil Haynes, OG Wake Forest

Round 4, Pick 132

Round 5, Pick 142

Round 6, Pick 204

Round 6, Pick 209

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Biggest Needs

While the Seahawks have done a solid job of targeting their biggest needs so far. Picking up help in the form of an edge rusher, safety, and wide receiver, the Seahawks are making a clear point to address their areas of need as opposed to simply taking the best overall player on the board. Expect the Seahawks to continue to replenish the defense, especially after taking another receiver early on day three.