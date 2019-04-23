Seahawks Draft Picks 2019: Updated After Frank Clark Trade

Frank Clark has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after months of rumors as the Seattle Seahawks added to their collection of 2019 NFL draft picks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks received the Chiefs 2019 first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick and an exchange of third-round picks for Clark.

Seahawks agreed to trade their franchise player, DE Frank Clark, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and an exchange of third-round picks this year, per league sources…Frank Clark and Chiefs now will finalize their long-term deal. Chiefs have two second-round picks in 2020 – theirs and the one they acquired from SF for Dee Ford. They will retain the better of the 2’s, and the lower one will go to Seattle as part of the trade for Frank Clark.

Seattle now has the No. 21 and No. 29 picks in the first round as they look to bolster their pass rush without Clark. Here is break down of the Seahawks draft picks for all seven rounds, per ESPN.

Seahawks Draft Picks 2019

Round Pick 1. 21 1. 29 3. 92 4. 124 5. 159

The Seahawks only have a total of five picks in the upcoming draft even after adding a selection from the Chiefs. Seattle has a shortage of picks thanks to previous trades. Seahawks GM John Schneider has been known to trade down, and it would be no surprise if Seattle opted to move back from one of their first-round spots to get into the second round while adding an additional selection.

Seattle gave Russell Wilson a massive contract extension. With defensive players like Bobby Wagner on the horizon, the Seahawks made the decision that they could not afford to keep Clark. The Chiefs already agreed to break the bank for the defensive end. Schefter reported the Chiefs and Clark agreed to a $105.5 million contract.

Frank Clark and Chiefs still are working out final details on what will be a massive contract extension and once it is agreed to, Clark will fly to Kansas City to take physical and finalize trade, per sources…Chiefs and Frank Clark reached agreement on a 5 yrs, $105.5 million contract – greater total than DeMarcus Lawrence, with $63.5 million guaranteed, per source.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson called the trade a “very sweet offer” from the Chiefs.

“The Seahawks never denied in recent days they were listening to trade offers for Clark. Sense that GM John Schneider projected was that it would take a very sweet offer. This is that,” Henderson tweeted.

After the trade, Clark released a statement to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.