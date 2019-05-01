Steph Curry Finger Injury: Latest on Warriors Guard’s Status vs. Rockets

Steph Curry appeared to dislocate the middle finger on his left hand just minutes into the first quarter of Game Two of the Western Conference Finals versus the Rockets. He exited, and cameras caught a closeup of the top of his finger looking out of position and abnormal.

At the time, just 3 and a half minutes into the game, Curry had recorded just an assist and a steal with the Warriors up 10-5 at Oracle Arena. Here’s video of the star guard leaving for the bench and the closeup of the finger.

Steph Curry with an apparent left hand injury, not ideal pic.twitter.com/afX0dytBsj — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 1, 2019

Curry reentered with tape around the finger according to Mark Berman of Fox 26. TNT stated that initial X-rays were negative, allowing the star guard to hit the court again.

He finished the 1st quarter with 5 points off 2-of-6 shooting, including one triple on 5 attempts. Golden State ended the period up 29-20 over Houston, last year’s opponent in the conference finals.

Guess Steph Curry is fine. 💦 pic.twitter.com/sgcJ7OnTiQ — MyBookie NBA (@MyBookieNBA) May 1, 2019

Heading into halftime, Curry proved he was fine health-wise. He filled the box score with 10 points, 2 boards, an assist, a steal and a block heading into the locker room.

James Harden Eye Injury Update

Meanwhile, James Harden is still out after an apparent bruise on his left eye. Per our own Jeff Smith:

After the incident, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon pointed out that the Rocket entire training staff was tending to Harden, who remained down. He followed that up by citing that Harden went to the locker room with an ice pack covering his left eye. The positive news is that it’s believed Harden was poked in the eye, and that it’s not something more serious at this point. With that said, there’s been no official confirmation from the team on that, and they also haven’t revealed the outlook for Harden and chances that he returns to the game.

Mike D’Antoni stated on TNT that Harden was bleeding from the eye and would not provide a timetable for his return. Harden did return with over 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter, finishing the half with just 7 points on 3-for-7 shooting.