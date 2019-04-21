How to Watch WWE ‘The Shield’s Final Chapter’ Online

Today, The Shield will be facing Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin on The Shield’s Final Chapter. The event will take place at the TaxSlayer Center in Mobile, Illinois, and will also see Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defend his title against an unknown opponent.

‘The Shield’s Final Chapter’ Preview

The Shield, comprised of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose, made their WWE debut in 2012. During a recent interview with Wrestle Zone, Rollins talked about the impact that the alliance has had on his career and why it had to come to an end.

“It just kind of just worked out, in an unfortunate way, obviously not something we ever wanted to say the final chapter,” he said. “I always believed The Shield would live forever. Now we have this last weekend and it just happens to end up in Moline. It’s very poetic. It will be a cool experience to do in front of friends and family.”

Rollins also talked about his Shield partner Dean Ambrose retiring from the WWE. “It breaks my heart. I get it, you know. I understand. This place can be frustrating and he’s a guy who ’s been doing it nonstop for shoot, 15, 16, 17 years now,” he explained. “And so sometimes, you just need to step away, you know, and take care of yourself.”

“And I wish him luck obviously in whatever he wants to do, and we’re still going to be friends and brothers and I’ll love him for as long as we can, but um, he just marches to the beat of his own drum, man,” he continued. “He’s like a wild animal. Sometimes you just can’t put him in a cage or tame him. That’s just not how he operates.”

Reigns, who has recently been dealing with health issues, talked about the Shield and how proud he was to reunite with Rollins and Ambrose at WWE Fastlane. “To be with the ones I love, doing what I love, for the people I love. It was one of the most special moments of my wresting career,” he remarked.

“I mean, we always do the fist thing and that’s kind of an iconic Shield thing, but when the moments are really, really special and they’re really good, you’ll see us hugging after,” Reigns added. “And I feel like that might have been one of the first times we actually did it on WWE television, it’s ind of always a backstage thing. So, that was very real.”