Sam Woods, Tiger Woods’ Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tiger Woods has two children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, a son and a daughter. His daughter is named Sam Woods.

Tiger brought up his daughter after his astonishing comeback at the 2019 Masters tournament. He said on television that his daughter lost a state soccer tournament the day before, so he asked her if she’d like to go to the Masters. She did.

This moment was awesome! Afterwards he hugged his daughter and whispered to her…was also a sweet moment. But this, in comparison to the hug with his own dad…❤️ @TigerWoods glad you got this moment. pic.twitter.com/njoa4FLqvQ — Sarah (@elephanette) April 14, 2019

It was quite a victory – his first major since 2008, and his first Masters’ win since 2005. Tiger’s daughter’s full name is Sam Alexis Woods. Tiger’s daughter is the eldest of his two children. His son’s name is Charlie.

Here’s what you need to know about Tiger Woods’ daughter, Sam Woods.

1. Sam Woods Was Born a Few Hours After the 2007 U.S. Open

Tiger’s daughter Sam Woods was born on June 18, 2007. Her father had just placed second in the 2007 U.S. Open. He was 31-years-old when his first child, Sam, was born.

According to ThoughtCo., Sam made one of her first appearances in public at the Target World Challenge that December.

In a press conference, Tiger explained the circumstances of his daughter’s birth. “It wasn’t life-threatening or anything, but she (Sam’s mom) just had a few problems and had to be admitted,” he said, according to People Magazine. “It wasn’t easy. It was not easy, because I wanted to be there. And the doctor and Elin said, ‘There’s nothing you can do. So go out there and just get a ‘W.’ Well, came close. But that night was infinitely more rewarding than any ‘W’ ever could have been. I flew, landed in Orlando, went straight to the hospital and next thing you know, we have Sam Alexis in our arms.”

2. Sam Isn’t a Nickname & Her Name Is an Ode to Woods’ Dad, Who Called Tiger Sam

Sam is usually a nickname for a female. However, in the case of Sam Alexis Woods, Sam is her given name, and it’s not short for anything else, according to ThoughtCo.

In fact, Tiger explained that the name Sam was chosen to honor his late father. “We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin‘s side, because she was born [the day after] Father’s Day. It just happened to fit. My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, ‘Why don’t you ever call me Tiger?’ He says,’Well, you look more like a Sam,'” Tiger once explained.

Tiger and his daughter have been photographed together at major golf tournaments.

3. Sam Has Cheered Her Dad From the Sidelines Along With His Latest Girlfriend & Sam’s Mom Says Tiger Is a Good Dad

Tiger’s marriage with Sam’s mom ruptured spectacularly amidst rampant claims of infidelity. Since that time, he’s been involved with other women, most notably athlete Lindsey Vonn. Vonn was photographed with both of Tiger’s children.

They broke up too, but, since then, Sam has been photographed at the sidelines of tournaments with Tiger’s latest and current girlfriend Erica Herman.

For example, Sam and Charlie joined Herman on the sidelines to cheer Tiger on at the Open in July 2018.

Elin’s marriage to Tiger broke up in 2010. Sam was 11-years-old in July 2018. Elin has praised Tiger’s fatherhood, though. “My relationship with Tiger is centered around our children and we are doing really good – we really are – and I am so happy that is the case,” said Elin in 2014. “He is a great father.”

4. Tiger Has Said He Wanted His Children to See Him Win Tournaments

It’s amazing to think about, but Tiger Woods last won a Masters in 2005 (before 2019 anyway), and he last won a major in 2008. Sam was only 1-years-old then, so she was not able to remember his victories. Instead, her childhood has been punctuated by his struggles, not only in relationships but also with his physical injuries.

Tiger Woods once had to tell his daughter “Daddy can’t walk” after he collapsed from pain. Today she watched her dad win the Masters. Never give up. 🐅 #Tiger #MastersSunday https://t.co/a5lAsVCK5y — Sam Bevacco (@SamBevacco) April 14, 2019

Tiger has said it was important to him that his children saw him win. “I want them to see what I’ve been able to do my entire career,” he said before the 2019 Masters’ win, according to The Sun.

5. Sam Woods Is More Interested in Soccer Than Golf

Could Tiger Woods’ legacy continue in the golfing world through his children? Maybe not. He’s said in published interviews that Sam is more interested in another sport: Soccer.

Golf.com asked Tiger if Sam and Charlie were interested in playing golf, and he said no:

“No, not really. They’re keen into soccer; if they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too. As long as they have a good time playing sports. I find that a lot of fun now, to be able to physically get out and pass the ball around with them. I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It’s so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer.”