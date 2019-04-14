Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Celebrated His Last Masters Win

The last time that Tiger Woods won The Masters, his then-wife Elin Nordegren was on-hand to congratulate him. It was an incredible moment for Woods, who won The Masters in 1997, 2001, and 2002.

Woods’ ’05 win marked his ninth major championship win. It was the only Masters win that he celebrated as a married man.

Woods and Nordegren married in 2004. She was a staple at most Major events that Woods competed in, and the ’05 Masters was no different. She witnessed the duel between her husband and Chris DiMarco, that turned in Woods’ favor at the 16th hole. Following the 18th hole, Woods was greeted by his wife and the two celebrated in the days after the event as well.

Tiger Woods & His Then-Wife Were Spotted on His Yacht the Day After His Masters Win

After celebrating Woods' amazing feat in Augusta, the couple jumped on Woods' yacht and cruised to the Cayman Islands, according to Us Weekly.

After celebrating Woods’ amazing feat in Augusta, the couple jumped on Woods’ yacht and cruised to the Cayman Islands, according to Us Weekly. At the time, Woods and Nordegren didn’t have kids; they welcomed their first child in 2007.

“My wife, we’re in it together. We’re a team, and we do things as a team. And I care about her with all my heart,” Woods said of Nordegren after earning his fourth green jacket.

Woods & His Then-Wife Attended the San Francisco’s Presidents Cup in 2009, Just Months Before Their Split

Just one month before their split, Woods and Nordegren looked happy together at the San Francisco’s Presidents Cup. The couple was spotted together throughout the weekend, both wearing “Tiger Woods red.”

In November 2009, allegations of marital infidelity shook Woods’ marriage. It was Thanksgiving Day. Media outlets around the country reported that Nordegren had chased Woods out of their family home with a golf club. In the coming days, it was reported that Nordegren had learned that Woods had been cheating on her.

