Tiger Woods Masters Wins: How Many Green Jackets Does He Have?

Tiger Woods has four Masters wins and is looking for his fifth green jacket in 2019. Prior to the tournament, Woods noted that he did not feel like he had to win but wanted to do it for himself. Woods last win at the Masters came in 2005. Woods also won green jackets in 1997, 2001 and 2002. Tony Finau spoke about what it is like to play against Woods at Augusta.

“He’s playing against guys that he kind of bred,” Finau told The New York Times. “The way he dominated and watching him growing up, it was like he was scared of nobody. So I think a lot of us try to be like him and try to be that way to where nothing on the golf course can scare us and our skills can showcase.”

PGA.com detailed Woods first win in 2007.

Woods won the 1997 Masters — his first major as a professional — by a whopping 12 strokes. It sure didn’t look as though Woods would even be a factor early on in Round 1 that year. With loads of anticipation, Woods struggled mightily on the front nine and went out in 4-over 40.

Woods last major win came in 2008 at the U.S. Open, but many people expect him to get the monkey off his back sooner rather than later. Woods’ former caddie Steve Williams noted to the USA Today in 2018 that he believed Woods would be able to break the streak soon.

“Yes, he hasn’t won one, but he’s had a lot of off-the-course issues and physical issues to deal with,” Williams told USA Today. “And he has contended since then. But now he is in good physical shape and the off-the-course problems are no longer there so he will put himself in position to win major championships again.”

Woods Has Played in More Than 80 Majors & Has Won 14 Titles

Woods has won 14 majors and participated in more than 80 over his career. Woods has come a long way since he missed the cut in his first pro appearance at Augusta in 1996. Heading into the final round of play, Woods believed he had a chance to end the drought.

“I’ve shot 70 a few times in the first round when I’ve won a Green Jacket so hopefully I can do it again,” Woods said, per Express. “It’s a good solid start…I feel very good. I feel like I played well today and I controlled my golf ball all day. The whole idea is to try and peak for four times a year and so I feel like my body’s good and my game’s good. It’s sharp, so I just have got to go out there and execute.”