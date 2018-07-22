Tiger Woods Last Major Win Came in 2008

Tiger Woods is looking for his first major win since his 2008 victory at the U.S. Open, and his first overall win since his last victory at the 2013 World Golf Championships. Woods headed into the final day of the The Open Championship in contention, and with his best chance to win a major in years.

Woods has enjoyed a resurgence in 2018, but has struggled in majors so far this year. He finished T-32 at the Masters, and missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

Woods appears to have found his footing at The Open Championship. At one point during the third round, Woods was tied for the lead, but he would eventually be overtaken by a few golfers who had not teed off yet. Woods spoke with USA Today about how he has been able to play so well at the British Open.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve felt like this, in a major,” Woods told USA Today. “I played well today. I really did. I hit a lot of good shots. I really didn’t feel like I really made a bad swing until 18. I really felt like I had control of the golf ball today. And on top of that, I made some longer putts, which was nice.”

Woods made up a lot of ground in round three but entered the day four strokes back from the leaders. Woods believes he can still make up the ground needed to win the Claret Jug.

“The golf course was gettable,” Woods explained to USA Today. “I didn’t want to be too far back if the guys got to 10-under par today. I had to stay within reach. Five (under) is certainly doable, and especially if we get the forecast tomorrow…I’ve shown that I’ve been there close enough with a chance to win this year. Given what happened the last few years, I didn’t know if that would ever happen again. But here I am with a chance coming Sunday in a major championship. It’s going to be fun.”

A win at The Open Championship would end a decade-long drought at majors. According to the USA Today, Woods won his last major in 2008 while playing through numerous injuries including a stress fractures in his tibia and torn ligaments in his knee. Woods needed a Monday playoff to secure the 2008 U.S. Open. Woods also relied on a stellar round three to get back in contention at the 2008 tournament. Woods headed into the final hole needing an eagle to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate. Looking back, Woods believes it was his putting that allowed him to eventually win the tournament.

“There was one thing I did well the entire week – I made everything,” Woods noted to USA Today. “You look at the ’08 U.S. Open, the 2000 U.S. Open, the 2000 British Open and the 1997 Masters, in those four majors, I honestly don’t remember missing a putt inside 10 feet.”

Woods’ former caddie Steve Williams believes Woods is finally returning to form, and will eventually win another major.

“Yes, he hasn’t won one, but he’s had a lot of off-the-course issues and physical issues to deal with,” Williams told USA Today. “And he has contended since then. But now he is in good physical shape and the off-the-course problems are no longer there so he will put himself in position to win major championships again.”

Here’s a look back at Woods’ 2008 U.S. Open victory.

