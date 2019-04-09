Tony Bennett & Seth MacFarlane Are Doppelgangers and Twitter Loves It

The belief by many is that there’s a doppelganger out there for everyone, and the sports world may have found the perfect match for Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett. During the national championship on Monday night, Bennett grabbed attention for a number of reasons, but one was the fact that Twitter believes he’s the doppelganger of actor Seth MacFarlane.

And after a bit of research, there’s at least a very real argument that can be made that this comparison is close to spot on.

Is it just me or does #Virginia head coach Tony Bennett look exactly like Seth MacFarlane. I wonder if he could do a Peter impression? pic.twitter.com/QYKzhm0ega — 🏈Matt Helmkamp🏀 (@MattHelmkamp) April 9, 2019

After the original thought point was made (which was likely long before this by someone brilliant on social media), it quickly escalated and a number of people chimed in on the topic. Overall, the bulk of the Twitter world was on board with it and many were simply surprised at how much the Virginia basketball coach and actor, writer, and director look alike.

Twitter Reacts to Tony Bennett-Seth MacFarlane Comparison

Anyone else think Tony Bennett looks like Seth MacFarlane? — Alex Riggs (@Alex17Riggs) April 9, 2019

I’ve never seen Tony Bennett and Seth McFarlane in the same room — brent (@bguffalo) March 31, 2019

Am I the only one that thinks Tony Bennett and Seth MacFarlane look alike? — Patrick Mortillaro (@pmort123) April 9, 2019

For what it’s worth, after some digging we can go back to 2016 and find one Twitter user who was on the “Bennett & MacFarlane doppelganger” topic early.

Tony Bennett or Seth MacFarlane? pic.twitter.com/EVdyN6Ud2Q — Carson Shanks (@CarsonShanks05) March 28, 2016

Unfortunately, that still may not have been early enough to be crowned as the original person to realize this connection. In 2013, the topic was mentioned in a Twitter post as well.

Still think Tony Bennett & Seth MacFarlane could pass for brothers/family, lol. — Danielle (@dndizzle) January 30, 2013

Seth MacFarlane’s Career in Entertainment

MacFarlane has literally done a bit of everything during his career and was the voice of Ted in both Ted movies with Mark Wahlberg, along with Mike in the 2016 movie Sing. Along with that, he’s acted in Tooth Fairy, Movie 43, A Million Ways to Die in the West and Logan Lucky.

As IMDB shows, MacFarlane is well known for being the creator and writer of Family Guy and American Dad!, as well as The Orville, which he also directed. He’s acted in all three of those shows along with a number of other television shows and movies over the years.

Tony Bennett’s Coaching Career With Virginia

Bennett has been with the Virginia Cavaliers since the 2009-10 season after a three-year stretch as the head coach at Washington State. He’s led the program to 23 or more wins in each of the past seven seasons, making the tournament six consecutive times and counting as of 2018-19.

Heading into the 2019 NCAA Tournament National Championship, Bennett has posted a 253-89 record over his first 10 years. During that stretch, he’s been named ACC Coach of the Year four times (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019). Bennett was also honored as the Naismith College Coach of the Year and AP National Coach of the Year once with Washington State (2007) and once with Virginia (2018).

READ NEXT: Fan Pegs Kyle Guy as No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Over Zion Williamson