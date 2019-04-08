Fan Pegs Kyle Guy as No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Over Zion Williamson

The last-second free throws Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy drained to secure the team’s Final Four victory over the Auburn Tigers were impressive. However, I’m not entirely sold that it’s enough to shoot him up NBA draft boards. But the clutch factor Guy showed by knocking down three free throws with his team trailing by two with under one second remaining have made a big impact in the eyes of some fans.

So much so, that Crazy Fan Takes (courtesy of Kyle Wilson) showed a fan who tweeted after Guy’s late free throws and stated the guard should be drafted ahead of Duke’s Zion Williamson. Even beyond that, they said no one would make those free throws – not even Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

UVA’s Kyle Guy has thrust himself ahead of Zion as the Number 1 prospect in the NBA Draft after hitting those Free Throws (H/t @Kyle_Wilson_97) pic.twitter.com/zOKMRpXJas — Crazy Fan Takes (@CrazyFanTakes) April 7, 2019

First, kudos to this fan for going all-in on the hot take. If you’re going to shoot your shot, don’t just stop by taking Guy over Zion, throw in the Jordan and LeBron argument. With that said, Jordan was a career 83.5 percent free throw shooter, so I have a hard time buying the fact that he’d miss the late free throws. James is just a 73.6 percent shooter from the charity stripe, so that argument isn’t all that outlandish.

Kyle Guy’s Strong Back-to-Back Showings

After struggling to get his shot to fall through the first three rounds of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Guy turned a corner in the Elite Eight and Final Four. Over the first trio of games, he made just 8-of-38 from the field with 22 total points. The junior guard’s breakout performance came against the Purdue Boilermakers when he knocked down 8-of-19 shots (5-of-12 from 3-point range) for 25 points in the 80-75 overtime win.

Guy proceeded to score 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field against Auburn while hitting 2-of-6 beyond the arc. He nearly doubled his scoring output in the most important two games of Virginia’s season after a slow start to the tournament.

Fortunately, Guy and the Cavaliers are hitting their stride now and defeating a Tigers team who knocked off a one, two and four seed before this loss was impressive.

Virginia Set to Face Texas Tech in Defensive Battle

For fans hoping to see a high-scoring national title game, it’s highly unlikely that winds up as the case. As the NCAA shows, Virginia and Texas Tech rank in the top three in the country for fewest points allowed per game. The Cavaliers are No. 1 at 55.5 this season while the Red Raiders aren’t far behind, giving up just 58.8.

Aside from Virginia’s overtime win against the Purdue Boilermakers, they have allowed 62 or fewer points in each of the other four tournament games. In the first three, Tony Bennett’s squad gave up just 56, 51 and 49 points.

Texas Tech has also been stellar, allowing more than 58 points just one time all tournament and that came in a 75-69 win over Gonzaga. In the other four games, the Red Raiders allowed 57, 58, 44 and 51 points.

