Tony Finau Major Wins: Has Golfer Won a Championship in Career?

While Tony Finau has posted a number of high finishes throughout his PGA Tour career, he has just two professional wins thus far. With that said, he’s found quite a bit of success during major championship events, posting a number of top-10 finishes thus far in his time on tour. While Finau’s strong play is bound to bring a major victory sooner than later, he doesn’t have one under his belt just yet.

Finau, who’s 29, turned pro in 2007 and has continuously made strides forward throughout his young career. The 2018 season was the best of his career, as he totaled 11 top-10 finishes and finished ranked No. 6 in the FedExCup. Over the span of 28 events, he also posted three second-place finishes, showing just how close he’s been to victory on numerous occasions.

While Finau is yet to take home a championship, he was continuously in the mix throughout the 2018 season and posted other impressive finishes prior to that.

Tony Finau’s Strong Finishes at Major Championship Events

Although Finau still seeks that first major win, he’s had numerous results that were worth talking about. Of the 12 majors that he’s played in (including the 2019 Masters), he made 10 cuts and is a perfect two-for-two at the Masters and three-for-three at The Open Championship.

As far as his results go, Finau posted a T10 and T14 at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open in 2015, followed by a T18 at The Open Championship the next year. The 2018 season was one where the golfer made big strides forward, as he posted a top-10 finish in three of the four major championships. This included a 5th place finish at the U.S. Open, T9 in the Open Championship and T10 at the Masters Tournament.

If history is any indication, he’s drawing closer to an eventual major victory.

Tony Finau’s Professional Wins

Of Finau’s two professional wins, one of them came on the Web.com Tour in 2014 at the Stonebrae Classic. He proceeded to pick up a victory at the Puerto Rico Open in 2016 by defeating Steve Marino in a playoff after shooting 12-under for the event. Finau has been incredibly close on multiple other occasions, and could certainly have additional wins with a bit of luck and one or two more breaks.

In 2018, Finau lost during a playoff at the WGC-HSBC Champions event to Xander Schauffele. A few other close finishes to note include the 2018 Genesis Open when he finished T2 at 10-under, two strokes behind Bubba Watson. Earlier in that same season, Finau finished in second by himself at the Safeway Open, two strokes back of eventual winner Brendan Steele.

