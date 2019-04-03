Yankees Injuries: Possible AAA Call-Ups After Troy Tulowitzki Leaves Game

In the fourth inning of the New York Yankees series finale with the Detriot Tigers, Troy Tulowitzki added to the already mounting list of Yankees injuries. With ten players already on the injured list, Yankees fans were left wondering if the team would have to make yet another AAA call-up to fill out the roster.

Troy Tulowitzki left today's game with a left calf strain. He's going to a hospital for further testing. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 3, 2019

Already having called back up Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade, Jonathan Loisiga alongside making a pre-season trade for perennial minor leaguer Mike Tauchman. All players have been forced into regular roles due to injuries to major players and the Yankee lineup looks more like the Scranton Railriders than the New York Yankees at the moment.

Yankees Injuries & Possible Scranton Railriders Call-Ups After Troy Tulowitzki Injury

With injuries already to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Aaron Hicks, Miguel Andujar, and many more, the Yankees can ill afford to lose any more players to injury. Should Troy Tulowitzki be unable to go and need some time on the IL, the Yankees will once again be forced to reach down to the Scranton Railriders and grab another young talent. One of the more intriguing options could possibly be highly-touted Yankees prospect Thairo Estrada.

If Troy Tulowitzki needs to go to the IL, it might mean Thairo Estrada's MLB debut. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 3, 2019

Only 23 years old and with a knack for rocking doubles into the gap, Estrada has been an intriguing prospect in the Yankees system for some time. Many scouts expect that as he matures those doubles should turn into home runs and Estrada could offer a very solid power bat in the middle of the infield.

However, Estrada saw his ranking drop this season after a brutal 2018 that saw him hit well below the .300+ he has become accustomed to at the minor league level. That said, Estrada has shown himself in the minors before and the talent level is most certainly there.

With Troy Tulowitzki, Yankees Injuries Starting to Mount Up

Along with Stanton, Severino, Hicks, and Andujar, the Yankees have a number of other key contributors on the Injury List. CC Sabathia is still working his way back from a knee injury, Dellin Betances is down with a right shoulder impingement, Didi Gregorius is on the mend from his UCL tear last season and breakout 2017 rookie pitcher Jordan Montgomery has still yet to return from a UCL injury of his own.

Thankfully, one injury Yankees fans can live with is Jacoby Ellsbury. Yankees fans have long wanted to not only get Ellsbury’s atrocious contract off the books but simply keep him from taking up a roster spot altogether. Ellsbury recently started throwing off flat ground once again but Yankee fans shouldn’t have to worry about the oft-injured outfielder making a realistic return any time soon.

Sabathia is set to return during the April 12th homestand against the White Sox and Severino should hopefully only be a few weeks behind him. Staton has an unknown timeframe to return at this point and Gregorius is still a way out so the depleted Yankees lineup will need all the help it can get from the pitching staff in the early going of 2019.