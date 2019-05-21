Lakers Important Upcoming NBA Draft & Free Agency Dates

After finally announcing new head coach Frank Vogel in an official press conference Monday morning, the Lakers can turn their attention to the 2019 offseason and the number of holes they need to fill. Thankfully for the Lakers, they took a huge leap up to the fourth pick in the NBA Draft and have heaps of cap space (roughly $43 million pre-draft) available for the 2019-20 season.

Looking to be one of the most active teams in the 2019 free agency period, let’s take a look at some of the most important upcoming dates in a pivotal offseason for the future of the franchise.

Lakers 2019 Offseason: Important NBA Draft & Free Agency Dates

June 20th, 2019 – NBA Draft

– NBA Draft June 30th, 2019 – Free Agency Moratorium Begins

– Free Agency Moratorium Begins July 6th, 2019 – Free Agency Moratorium Ends (Players can officially sign)

– Free Agency Moratorium Ends (Players can officially sign) August 31st, 2019 – Last Day For Teams To Waive & Stretch Players

– Last Day For Teams To Waive & Stretch Players September, 2019 – NBA Training Camps Begin

Lakers 2019 Offseason NBA Draft & Free Agency Targets

NBA Draft

Picking at four, there are three primary options most analysts consider the Lakers taking. Darius Garland, an exciting point guard prospect out of Vanderbilt who could have found himself a top three pick – if not for injury – should be readily available. De’Andre Hunter from UVA is also a top option as he projects to be an ideal “three and D” wing to play alongside the Lakers’ playmaking duo of LeBron James and Lonzo Ball. Another fringe candidate is Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver. Possessing great length and looking like an NBA-ready defender, Culver’s biggest question mark comes on the offensive end. While his shooting was streaky at Tech, he showed enough to prove that he should at least develop into a competent option from deep.

Free Agency

Big man, big man, big man. Well, also some shooters as well, but the Lakers DESPERATELY need a starting caliber big man. With only Moritz Wagner under contract as a true center next season, the free agent market is loaded with competent big men that the Lakers would be wise to chase after. Ideally, the Lakers need a tenacious rebounder who can protect the rim, especially important given Frank Vogel’s defensive scheme. JaVale McGee could likely be brought back on a reasonable deal and while expensive, Deandre Jordan might be the perfect fit. That said, he might just be too pricey for the Lakers who are likely unwilling willing to commit longterm money Jordan’s way.

Shooting is definitely a priority as well and something the Lakers will almost certainly look to address right out of the gate in free agency. While they are going to go hunting for big game in Kawhi Leonard, should they strike out, the Lakers can still build a competent supporting cast capable of stretching the floor alongside James and co.