Alfonzo McKinnie Salary: How Much Does Warriors Forward Make?

Alfonzo McKinnie got the start for the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at Portland. With Golden State up 3-0 and on the doorstep of the its fifth straight NBA Finals, head coach Steve Kerr decided to rest Andre Iguodala, who is dealing with a sore left calf.

Since entering the league out of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2015, McKinnie has played his way out of the G-League and onto NBA rosters from 2017 until today. The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder signed with the Warriors in 2018 after a year with the Raptors.

His contract is for two years and worth $2.766 million. This past season, he raked in $1,349,383 and is set for a non-guaranteed salary of $1,416,852 next season. If the Warriors pick him up for another season, he will earn $2,023,108 as a restricted free agent in 2020-21.

When Alfonzo McKinnie (@_Alvo_) first came out of college, not 1 @NBA team called. In fact, it took many stops including time in the #NBAGLeague, before finding a home with the @warriors! 👏 Watch his journey ahead of Game 4 of @warriors/ @trailblazers at 9 PM ET! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/KAzXpOfclW — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 21, 2019

On the season, he has averaged 4.7 points per game and 3.4 rebounds over just 13.9 minutes per contest. That was after just 21 points last year with the Raptors.

McKinnie has chipped in six points, including one triple, so far in the first half against the Trail Blazers. He has seen time on the court with other reserves such as Jordan Bell.