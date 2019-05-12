AT&T Byron Nelson Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

Whoever wins the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson this weekend will have fought through rain and a soggy course to get there. Yesterday’s Round 3 action ended early due to a weather delay, causing early tee times Sunday to make up for the lost time.

Heading into the official final round Sunday afternoon in Dallas, South Korea’s Sung Kang leads with a 19-under par, three strokes ahead of Matt Every. Kang has yet to win a PGA Tour title, while Every hasn’t won one outside of a pair of Arnold Palmer Invitationals in 2014 and 2015.

The purse for this weekend’s tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club is $7.9 million. Last year, Aaron Wise took home $1.386 million of a $7.7 million purse. How do the winnings break down in 2019? Let’s take a look.

AT&T Byron Nelson Purse & Prize Money Breakdown

The following top-20 earnings breakdown is courtesy of Golf.com: