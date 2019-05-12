AT&T Byron Nelson Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

Whoever wins the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson this weekend will have fought through rain and a soggy course to get there. Yesterday’s Round 3 action ended early due to a weather delay, causing early tee times Sunday to make up for the lost time.
Heading into the official final round Sunday afternoon in Dallas, South Korea’s Sung Kang leads with a 19-under par, three strokes ahead of Matt Every. Kang has yet to win a PGA Tour title, while Every hasn’t won one outside of a pair of Arnold Palmer Invitationals in 2014 and 2015.
The purse for this weekend’s tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club is $7.9 million. Last year, Aaron Wise took home $1.386 million of a $7.7 million purse. How do the winnings break down in 2019? Let’s take a look.
AT&T Byron Nelson Purse & Prize Money Breakdown
The following top-20 earnings breakdown is courtesy of Golf.com:
1. $1,422,000
2. $853,200
3. $537,200
4. $379,200
5. $316,000
6. $284,400
7. $264,650
8. $244,900
9. $229,100
10. $213,300
11. $197,500
12. $181,700
13. $165,900
14. $150,100
15. $142,200
16. $134,300
17. $126,400
18. $118,500
19. $110,600
20. $102,700
According to National Club Golfer: “Players who make the cut will receive over $15,000 while players who break into the top 10 will take home a minimum of $213,300 depending on ties.”
Kang has quietly compiled an impressive amount of prize money since turning pro in 2011. Between his time on the PGA and Web.com Tours, he has earned $6.372 million. That doesn’t include the 1 billion South Korean Won he tallied by taking the 2013 CJ Invitational, an international event hosted by K.J. Choi. That’s about $850,000 in U.S. dollars.
He earned the same amount as his 2013 Kolon Korea Open win, as well. That means Kang has accumulated over $8 million in career prize winnings.
Every, meanwhile, has taken nearly $10 million back to his Jacksonville (Fla.) home since hitting the pros in 2006. In addition to his Arnold Palmer triumphs, he seized the 2009 Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island for his lone Web.com Tour title.
Today’s Byron Nelson 1st-place earnings would be the most made in either Kang’s or Every’s career. The Floridian won $1.134 million for his latest Arnold Palmer victory in 2015.
Both tee off at 2:12 p.m. EST on the Golf Channel with coverage switching to CBS at 3 p.m.