Beyonce & Jay-Z at Rockets-Warriors Game to Cheer on Houston

Beyonce and Jay-Z were just two of several celebrities in attendance in Houston for Game 6 of the Warriors-Rockets series. Beyonce is originally from Houston, Texas and the singer is no doubt supporting her hometown team. Jay-Z looked neutral in a black Off-White hoodie and signature Yankees hat. Warriors forward Kevin Durant is one of Jay-Z’s sports agency Roc Nation’s major clients.

The rapper is the former partial owner of the Brooklyn Nets but no longer owns a stake in the team. CBS News reported that Beyonce is a major Rockets fan.

While Beyonce does join her husband at quite a few Nets games, the beloved singer is fiercely loyal to her hometown Rockets.

Beyonce grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and has referenced growing up in Texas throughout her albums. Bustle detailed a number of the songs from her 2014 album that referenced Houston including “Pretty Hurts.”

The first words of the first song set the theme for the whole album: a beauty pageant host invites Beyoncé to represent her hood among other, more well-known contestants like Miss Compton and Miss Jersey Shore. But her Miss Third Ward alter ego isn’t new: She adopted a version of this name on her husband’s Magna Carta… Holy Grail album, in which her vocals are mysteriously credited to “Third Ward Trill.” Trill is a Houston-born word combining “true” and “real.” Got it, y’all?

Beyonce and the rest of Houston are hoping the Rockets can force a Game 7 in the series to avoid elimination.

Does Jay-Z Still Own a Basketball Team? No, the Rapper No Longer Owns a Minority Stake in the Nets

Jay-Z owned a stake in the Nets, but opted to sell his ownership after his sports agency Roc Nation started to grow. Rolling Stone detailed that the NBA believed there was a conflict of interest between the agency and his role as Nets owner.

“Our newest endeavor is committed to building the brands of professional athletes as we have done for some of today’s top music artists,” Jay-Z said, per Rolling Stone. “For Roc Nation Sports to function at its full potential, NBA rules stipulate that I relinquish my ownership in the Brooklyn Nets.”

Jay-Z’s ownership share was small, but it was about the rapper taking pride in the neighborhood where he grew up getting a team. Forbes reported that Jay-Z sold his share to Jason Kidd.