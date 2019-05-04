Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby Horses 2019

Bob Baffert has three horses at the 2019 Kentucky Derby: Game Winner, Roadster and Improbable. Thanks to Omaha Beach’s scratch, Baffert has the top three horses in the odds heading into Churchill Downs.

Baffert is the rare trainer who has won the Triple Crown (twice) along with the Kentucky Derby. Despite having five Kentucky Derby victories, Baffert still values Churchill Downs above anything else.

“The Kentucky Derby is still the one,” Baffert told the Courier-Journal. “It’s still the most important race. The Triple Crown is great also, but there’s something about the Derby. I could win the Derby and just go home. That’s the kind of race it is.”

For Baffert, his horses are like children and every parent knows each kid has its own personality. The trainer is hopeful that he can find the Winner’s Circle once again with one of the three horses.

“There’s three of them there,” Baffert explained to Blood Horse. “They all have different styles. There’s Game Winner; he’s tough. He’s like the fullback. Then you’ve got Roadster; real light, lean, but he gets over the ground well. I’m just happy to be here with three really nice horses.”

Baffert admits the team was a little lucky with Improbable who marches to his own beat. Improbable was almost disqualified in a prior race.

“Improbable was so lucky to even get in (to the Kentucky Derby) after his gate antics which could have been disastrous for him,” Baffert told Horse Racing Nation. “It’s like one of those Final Four games where you get lucky and you win by a basket and then get in and (hopefully) win the whole thing.”

Bob Baffert Has Won 5 Kentucky Derby Races

Baffert is no stranger to success at Churchill Downs with five Kentucky Derby wins: Justify (2018), American Pharoah (2015), War Emblem (2002), Real Quiet (1998) and Silver Charm (1997). The last two Baffert horses to win the Derby went on to win the Triple Crown. Baffert’s strategy for success at Churchill Downs is to try to enjoy the moment as he detailed to the Courier-Journal.

I really learned to appreciate the race. It’s so difficult. You have to be so lucky. I’ve been really blessed to come back and have this good fortune. That’s what keeps me in the game and keeps me excited. … At the end of the day, it’s for the clients. I want them to enjoy the experience. I want them to be able to root for their horses when they turn for home. My job is to make sure when they turn for home that they can start screaming and yelling and thinking and feeling it.

Here is a more detailed look at Baffert’s Kentucky Derby horses and the number listed is their post position.

Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby Horses 2019