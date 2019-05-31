Browns not worried Gerald McCoy is visiting other teams

The Cleveland Browns are not the jealous type.

While the Browns have made known their desire to land free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and they were his first stop after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team is reportedly not worried that he is visiting other teams.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens wants McCoy to be “all in” if he comes to Cleveland to play alongside the likes of Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson on the defensive line.

#Browns HC Freddie Kitchens says they're still hoping to sign Gerald McCoy. Says the visit went as well as possible. The team was fine with him taking other visits because they want him to be "all in" if he comes to Cleveland. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 30, 2019

The Browns have been courting McCoy before his release from Tampa Bay. However, the team’s interest grew when the Bucs decided to cut the three-time All-Pro, eliminating what was a whopping $13 million price tag.

McCoy has also visited with the Panthers and Ravens, and reports have said that as many as 10 teams have shown interest.

The Browns have had quite the offseason already, the biggest new name being Odell Beckham Jr. However, the signings of Richardson and Vernon give Cleveland arguably the best collection of defensive line talent in the league.

McCoy is still one of the top players at the position, but he’s 31 and he hasn’t been an All-Pro talent since 2014. His last Pro Bowl was in 2017. Playing with the Browns’ talented unit will minimize double teams and allow McCoy to thrive, especially in situations that allow him to freely rush the passer.

McCoy made a good impression on the Browns during his visit, and Kitchens is still optimistic a deal will be done.

“I liked the kid,” Kitchens said of his meeting with McCoy. “I like the person, of course I like the player, but more importantly just getting to know the kid. I really like him.”

Other Browns players have also been vocal about signing McCoy, most notably Odell Beckham Jr.

It looks as if former Bucs’ DT Gerald McCoy already is wanted in Cleveland….. pic.twitter.com/tpZWEPcWuW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2019

Another link McCoy would have to the Browns is through his college roots with Oklahoma. Turns out, there’s a pretty good quarterback in Cleveland by the name of Baker Mayfield, who’s also a former Sooner.

Gerald McCoy already liking #Browns Instagram pictures.

He even threw in a 👀 emoji… pic.twitter.com/5yhqVkrjhH — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 22, 2019

The duo even did a video last year where they went back to Norman, Oklahoma and talked about their college days. Could the college connection help get a deal done?

A decision is expected soon from McCoy on where he will land, and could come as early as Friday.