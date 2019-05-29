Celtics Mock Draft 2019: Rumored Draft Promise, Tacko Fall Among Picks

While the Boston Celtics currently hold four picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, there’s a decent chance at least a few of those are traded when all is said and done. Obviously, there’s a lot to figure out for the Celtics this offseason, including whether Kyrie Irving will return and if Anthony Davis is a part of their immediate future.

But we’re going to use the information we have and put together a mock draft for all four of the selections. This includes two picks acquired via trade, with the first coming at No. 14 overall courtesy of the Sacramento Kings. They also hold the No. 20 and 22 picks in the first round and No. 51 in round two.

Let’s dive in and start with the opening-round selections for Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge.

Celtics First-Round Mock Draft Picks

Pick No. 14 (via Sacramento Kings): PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

Pick No. 20 (from Clippers via Grizzlies): Matisse Thybulle, Washington, SF

Pick No. 22: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

It’s a double dose of Kentucky Wildcats basketball in the first round for the Celtics. While choosing PJ Washington and Keldon Johnson at No. 14 and 22 will grab plenty of attention, both picks make a lot of sense. Washington has the potential to be a player who can see decent minutes fairly early, especially with the likelihood that Marcus Morris could leave in free agency.

Beyond that, Johnson fills the potential need for depth at guard if you think Irving and Terry Rozier leave town. While he’s not a point guard, meaning he won’t cover that aspect of the loss, he’ll at least step in and be a player who Stevens and company can groom to see decent minute down the line. I like Johnson’s upside and potential when looking towards the future.

As far as Matisse Thybulle goes, this is where the rumor of a draft promise comes into play. As Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported, the Celtics apparently promised to select Thybulle.

I was told after the Combine that Thybulle's promise if from the Celtics… Lecque is also likely a second round guy. https://t.co/mSEgSiaiOs — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) May 26, 2019

The Washington Huskies forward averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 36 games and is a strong defender. Considering the Oklahoma City Thunder select at No. 21 and are rumored to have made a promise to Thybulle, it’d make sense for the Celtics to opt against waiting on taking him.

Celtics Second-Round Mock Draft Pick: Tacko Fall, C, UCF

The Celtics can go a variety of ways at No. 51 (such as taking Jalen Lecque), I’m opting to go for a bit of a project selection here. While Lecque is an intriguing name and I could see Boston selecting the high school star, Tacko Fall could be a player groomed as a massive mismatch down the line for opponents.

Fall had a solid overall career but was very impressive in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. In UCF’s two tournament games, Fall posted 28 total points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks while shooting 13-of-19 from the field. He finished up his senior season with averages of 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

We know the Celtics are in no rush to get any of their second-round picks on the floor thanks to their depth. The most likely outcome here is that the team moves the selection, but Fall getting the chance to work with Stevens and the Celtics coaching staff is pretty interesting to think about. It’d result in quite a bit of time playing in the G League, but that could benefit Fall’s game quite a bit.

