Tacko Fall NBA Draft: Latest Projections, Mocks & Best Fits

Prior to the homestretch of the 2018-19 college basketball season, UCF center Tacko Fall wasn’t projected to be selected in the 2019 NBA Draft by most analysts. Although the 7-foot-6 center’s game will still need to continue evolving if he wants to succeed at the next level, we’ve seen flashes of major upside.

The 2019 NCAA Tournament was somewhat eye-opening for many, although the Knights were eliminated in a one-point loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the second round. Regardless, Fall played consistent minutes throughout the year, even topping 28 or 30 minutes in the tail end of the season.

We’re going to take a look at the updated mock drafts and projections for Fall, as he didn’t even receive second-round grades prior to the tournament.

Tacko Fall NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

While many draft analysts have yet to move Fall into their mock drafts or even onto big boards, there are a few mocks which have listed the UCF big man as a second-round pick. One of which is DraftSite.com, who projected him to be the No. 49 selection this year by the San Antonio Spurs.

This would place Fall ahead of Syracuse guard Tyus Battle, Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. and Virginia’s Kyle Guy, among others. They weren’t the only site to list Fall as a second-rounder either, with NBA Draft Room offering up a slightly higher outlook for the towering center.

In one of my favorite fits, they have Fall as the No. 44 pick overall, heading to the Philadelphia 76ers in the process. They point out the fact which is on the mind of many analysts which is that Fall is “a long shot” but that he could become a backup down the line.

Tacko Fall NBA Draft Fits & Comparison

Previously, I wrote about how Fall’s NBA future could look similar to that of current Sixers backup big man Boban Marjanovic. Both players are ideal to use to create mismatches or defend opposing big men who primarily spend time in the paint. The Sixers have found a unique way to utilize Marjanovic since acquiring him in the same trade which brought Tobias Harris over. In turn, I’d love to see how Brett Brown and company could grow Fall’s game if they select him.

Although the Sixers appear to be a decent fit for Fall, any team who drafts him would likely allow him to spend a decent amount of time in the NBA G League. One another team who could be interesting is the Los Angeles Clippers. While Ivica Zubac is their “traditional” big man currently, he was used less than Montrezl Harrell, but a good option during 2019 in certain matchups.

With that said, Zubac will be a free agent this offseason and Harrell has one year left on his deal, per Spotrac. It’s unlikely that Fall would make an impact in the NBA early enough to be an option for the Clippers to pair up with Harrell, but the general idea would make sense moving forward.

