Chipotle NBA Finals: How to Get a Free Burrito

Chipotle is giving out free burritos during the NBA finals as part of their “freeting” campaign. How can you win a free burrito? Every time an announcer says “free” during the NBA finals, Chipotle will be tweeting out a code that fans can text to 888222 for a chance to win free food.

The first 500 people to text the code in during the first half will win a free entree, while the first 1,000 people will win in the second half.

Every time an announcer says free during the NBA finals broadcast, check Chipotle’s Twitter account (@ChipotleTweets) to get the code to text in for a chance to win. Here are the full details from Chipotle’s press release.

Chipotle Will End the Free Burrito Promotion After the First 20 Times “Free” Is Mentioned During Each NBA Finals Game

Here is the fine print for the promotion. By texting Chipotle the code, you are agreeing to receive three “autodialed marketing messages” from the company.

Chipotle will be running the promotion during each game of the NBA finals, but it will be limited to the first 20 times “free” is mentioned during the broadcast. After 20 times, fans will have to wait until the next game for their chance at a free burrito. Winners will receive a text message with a redemption code that fans can use at their local Chipotle store.

Fans are limited to winning one time during the NBA finals. If you receive a text message with a winning code, you will not be eligible to win again during the finals. Chipotle will only give out up to 20,000 burritos per game and 140,000 for the entire series. The codes must be used by July 14 or the deadline listed on the redemption code.

What Words Count for Chipotle’s Free Burrito Promotion?

To win a free burrito, you are going to need quick fingers, your phone and to understand what words count towards the promotion. The announcer must say “free” on its own and it cannot be part of another word. Free throw counts for the promo but freelance would not.