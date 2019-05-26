Danica Patrick & Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers Are Still Dating

All indications are Danica Patrick and boyfriend Aaron Rodgers are still dating. Both Patrick and Rodgers posted photos on social media of their travels together back in March. Rodgers gave Patrick a birthday shoutout on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to this Beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad ass woman that I get to stand beside in this life ❤️@danicapatrick #lover #friend #travelpartner #smokinhot #finewine #,” Rodgers noted on Instagram.

It looks like the Packers quarterback surprised Patrick with a birthday trip to Paris. Patrick posted photos from the couple’s international adventure with a photo of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“For my birthday he said pack a bag, we are going somewhere……💕 Amazing. 🙌🏼,” Patrick posted on Instagram.

The couple also recently took a trip to Napa Valley to sample great foods and wine as Patrick explained on social media.

“The boys planned an epic trip to the valley for our birthdays! We went to all the best restaurants and winery’s. The. Best. 🙌🏼 But, this group could have fun anywhere! However it was nice pretty fantastic to have some of best food and wine in the world and to be surrounded by these views! ❤️🎂 I love the iconic tree pic from my property. ☺️ @somniumwine @aaron_pott brought about 20 samples to try!” Patrick said on Instagram.

Danica Patrick’s Pregnancy Rumors Were a False Alarm

A recent Instagram post prompted some fans to speculate Patrick was pregnant. Patrick posted a photo with her sister noting that she received good advice about kids, but had to update her post to explain she was not pregnant.

“My sister Brooke and I sat down for a chat, and it was really good! We covered a lot of topics, especially pertaining to kids, and – I got some good advice! 🙌🏼 Clarification note (many hours after post) – NOT expecting!!!…. although I can see how the above text reads like that. 🤦🏻‍♀️ *I must proof read better, perhaps – out loud. 🤪,” Patrick clarified on Instagram.

Rodgers was spotted at a Bucks playoff game sitting next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee’s owner. The two are not dating as some fans wondered during the game. Rodgers and Patrick were also seen at a Bucks postseason game in April as the photo at the top of the page shows.

Aaron Rodgers Admitted the Couple Is “Really Attracted to Each Other”

Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Patrick during a 2018 interview with Artful Living. The NFL quarterback noted that he has evolved when it comes to keeping his relationship strictly private.

“It’s more normal [to talk about his relationship with Danica Patrick],” Patrick explained to Artful Living. “In the right settings, it’s normal. There’s still the right time and right place, but I don’t feel like I have to be reserved all the time. We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other.”