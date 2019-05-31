Deontay Wilder Announces Rematch with Tyson Fury in 2020

Shortly after announcing his upcoming bout with Luis Ortiz, Deontay Wilder has also confirmed that a rematch between him and Tyson Fury will happen in the early part of 2020.

The announcement was confirmed by boxing journalist Mike Coppinger on Twitter.

CONFIRMED: The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is a done deal, as Wilder himself just announced. Looks like it will take place in the early part of 2020. First PBC-Top Rank co-promotion since Mayweather-Pacquiao in 2015. I expect a joint PPV, but remains to be seen — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2019

The Rematch Fans Want

Fans have been clamoring for a rematch ever since the first fight ended in a controversial draw. Their initial bout was widely considered to be one of the best fights the heavyweight division has ever seen. Fury was knocked down twice and seemed to be completely unconscious in the 12th round before getting off the canvas when the referee’s 10-count was milliseconds away.

Many people were initially disappointed about Wilder’s choice to fight Ortiz. Most boxing fans were hoping for the rematch with Tyson Fury or a fight between Wilder and top contender Anthony Joshua, the British boxer who is currently the WBA, IBF, and WBO titleholder. Deontay Wilder is the current WBC Heavyweight title holder and a match between him and Joshua would unite the 4 heavyweight belts.

This fight is the first PBC-Top Rank co-promotion since the Mayweather-Pacquiao in 2015 The two companies were able to finally come to an agreement and make this fight happen.