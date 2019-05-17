With both JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler heading into free agency this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers desperately need a starting-caliber big man. With only Moritz Wagner on the roster as a true big man, the Lakers luckily have a loaded free agent class to find a replacement.

Derrick Favors Among Lakers’ Top Free Agent Big Man Targets

The Lakers might target Derrick Favors this off-season in Free Agency, per @SeanDeveney/@AmicoHoops. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 17, 2019

Favors, while not technically a free agent yet, Favors could become one should the Jazz decide to waive his $16 million salary next year before July 5th. The Jazz are already pushing up against the salary cap and seem intent on making a splash in free agency rather than simply signing veteran minimum players to fill out their roster. Waiving Favors would free up considerable cap space and considering he’s mostly used in a reserve role these days, might be better suited allocating that money elsewhere.

If the Lakers wind up landing a Kawhi Leonard in free agency, they likely won’t have the cap flexibility to go after someone like Favors and instead will have to mostly pick up players on minimum contracts or those willing to accept cap exceptions. However, if the Lakers wind up striking out and building the remainder of the roster from the free agent market, they could do a lot worse than bringing in the multi-talented Favors.