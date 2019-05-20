WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Pushes Man to Ground & Later Handcuffed at Vegas Festival

Ezekiel Elliott is shown on a video obtained by TMZ pushing a security guard to the ground at a Las Vegas festival over the weekend. The video shows Elliott then getting handcuffed a few moments later. TMZ detailed the latest incident involving Elliott.

Here’s the deal … the Dallas Cowboys superstar running back had been spotted in the parking lot at the Electric Daisy Carnival around 3 AM on Saturday morning arguing with his girlfriend. Zeke never puts his hands on the woman but he uses his body to block her from walking away several times during the argument. A short time later, Zeke and the woman are seen speaking with event staffers — when suddenly Elliott confronts one them and says, “You got something to say!?” Zeke gets in the staffer’s face and uses his body to shove the guy backward until the staffer hits a metal gate — that’s when Zeke uses his forearm to shove the guy to the ground.

Elliott has had multiple incidents with alleged physical altercations since getting drafted by the Cowboys. The Dallas running back was suspended six games in 2017 for a previous incident with his ex-girlfriend.

Ezekiel Elliott Was Accused of Breaking a Man’s Nose at a Dallas Bar in 2017

Elliott was accused of punching a man at a Dallas bar in 2017, but was not listed in the police report, per the Star-Telegram. Elliott was also never charged in the incident. Bouncer Michael Huffman later defended Elliott saying it was someone else who punched the victim, per Star-Telegram.