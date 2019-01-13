Ezekiel Elliott’s Mom Posts Picture of Zeke’s Rumored Girlfriend

Ezekiel Elliott and rumored girlfriend Halle Woodard have not confirmed they are dating, but there are a few indicators that the couple could be an item. Elliott’s mom, Dawn Elliott, continues to post photos of Woodard on Instagram. The latest came in November on Woodard’s birthday.

“HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY @halle_woodard!!! Is this pic a better one for the Birthday post? 💕❤️💕,” the caption read along with a photo of Woodard.

Sports Gossip reported that Woodard was Elliott’s date at the Cowboys holiday party in December. Woodard is originally from Iowa and works as a nurse. This is not the first time Woodard has found her way onto Mama Elliott’s page. On Woodard’s last birthday, she called Woodard “part of the family.”

“Wishing this beautiful young lady an AMAZING Golden Birthday (24 on the 24th)! She fits right in with the family, and we love having her around. Happy Birthday Halle!!! 🎉🎊🎈🎊🎉,” Dawn Elliott posted on Instagram.

Terez Owens reported Woodard was with Elliott throughout the NFL investigation into his previous relationship with Tiffany Thompson.

In the meantime Zeke has been spending his time with girlfriend Halle Woodard, who has been right by Zeke’s side throughout this whole ordeal. She’s even made quite an impression on Zeke’s mom.

Elliott Denied Being in a Relationship With Thompson

According to TMZ, Elliott denied being in a relationship with Thompson, who accused Elliott of being abusive. The NFL ended up suspending Elliott for six games after conducting their investigation. During the investigation, Elliott downplayed the seriousness of their relationship per TMZ.

In the section titled, “Background of the Relationship” — the NFL says Tiffany Thompson described their relationship as “boyfriend/girlfriend.” But Elliott told investigators, “She was just one of the many girls he was having sex with.” Zeke explained, “they ‘liked each other,’ ‘cared about each other,’ but were never in a ‘relationship,’ she was never his ‘girlfriend.'” The NFL says that’s a lie … things were so serious between the two, Elliott told Tiffany in text messages he loved her and wanted to marry her… In others, he referred to her as his ‘girlfriend,’ told her that he didn’t think he would ever find anyone better to have a ‘relationship’ with, and at one point after she had said they should break up because they were fighting so much, he said, ‘Maybe we should take a break. I’m not ready to commit & don’t want to put you through this anymore.’ ‘I hope one day when you come back to me I’ll be your husband.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games noting that they believed the Cowboys running back engaged in “physical violence” against Thompson. Here is an excerpt from the NFL’s statement on the 2017 suspension.

In a letter to Elliott advising him of the decision, Todd Jones, the NFL’s Special Counsel for Conduct, said these advisors “were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016.” After reviewing the record, and having considered the views of the independent advisors, the commissioner determined that the credible evidence established that Elliott engaged in conduct that violated NFL policy.

