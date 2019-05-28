French Open TV Schedule 2019: What Matches Are on Today, Tuesday, May 28?

The French Open is in full swing with a number of matches today, Tuesday, May 28. All of today’s matches that are on TV will be broadcast on the Tennis channel. As inclement weather rolled through Roland-Garros, some of the matches endured a brief rain delay including Naomi Osaka and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The rain looks to have passed as the players are back on the clay. If you are looking for details on how to stream the French Open, be sure to check out Heavy’s detailed rundown of streaming options including a free trial with FuboTV that allows you to watch the matches.

Serena Williams kicked off her French Open campaign on Memorial Day with a three-set victory after dropping the initial set 2-6 to Vitalia Diatchenko. After the match, Williams admitted she was not pleased with her performance.

“I was just off, basically,” Williams noted to ESPN. “And then instead of correcting it, I just kept getting worse, just to be honest. I knew I could only go up. That’s what I told myself. I just gotta keep positive. … It was just a strange start to that match, for me.”

According to OddsShark, Rafael Nadal enters the French Open as the favorite on the men’s side at +105. Simona Halep is the favorite in the ladies’ bracket with +400 odds.

Here is a look at today’s French Open schedule. As a reminder, the Tennis Channel will carry today’s matches on TV. The matches are slated to end at 3 p.m. Eastern, and the Tennis Channel will be offering a replay of today’s marquee matchups from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern.

Women’s French Open Schedule: Tuesday, May 28

MATCH TIME (ET) T. Babos vs. P. Hon 10:05 a.m. D. Gavirlova vs. A. Krunic 10:05 a.m. S. Zheng vs. Q. Wang 10:15 a.m. 3 S. Halep vs. A. Tomljanovic 10:50 a.m. E. Bouchard vs. 27 L. Tsurenko 10:55 a.m. E. Rybakina vs. K. Siniakova 10:55 a.m. I. Swiatek vs. S. Janicijevic 11 a.m. E. Rodina vs. M. Keys 11:05 a.m. A. Tatishvili vs. 29 M. Sakkari 11:45 a.m. 11 A. Sabelenka vs. D. Cibulkova In Progress N. Osaka vs. A.K. Schmiedlova In Progress

Men’s French Open Schedule: Tuesday, May 28

MATCH TIME(ET) G. Barrere vs. M. Ebden 10 a.m. A. Hoang vs. D. Dzumuhur 10:15 a.m. S. Travaglia vs. A. Mannarino 10:50 a.m. T. Daniel vs. 14 G. Monfils 12:05 p.m. S. Bolelli vs. 22 L. Pouille In Progress 23 F. Verdasco vs. D. Evans In Progress 10 K. Khachanov vs. C. Stebe In Progress M. Klizan vs. M. Kukushkin In Progress

French Open Results: Men’s Matches on May 28

MATCH RESULTS I. Karlovic def. F. Lopez 7-6, 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 18 R. Bautista def. S. Johnson 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 D. Lajovic def. T. Monteiro 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Y. Nishioka def. M. McDonald 6-7, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 5 A. Zverev def. J. Millman 7-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7, 6-3 8 J. Del Potro def. N. Jarry 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 F. Delbonis def. G. Garcia-Lopez 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 9 F. Fognini def. A. Seppi 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 E. Benchetrit def. C. Norrie 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 M. Ymer def. B. Rola 6-0, 6-3, 7-6 T. Fritz def. B. Tomic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Women’s French Open Results: Tuesday, May 28