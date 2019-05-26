How to Watch French Open 2019 Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 French Open online via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The 2019 French Open starts on Sunday morning.

In the United States, coverage of the French Open will be on the Tennis Channel, NBC and NBC Sports Network (complete schedule).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the French Open on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Tennis Channel, NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the French Open on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch coverage of the tournament (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. All of them include NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network, while Tennis Channel is in the “Elite” bundle.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the French Open on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network. Tennis Channel is not available on Hulu.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the French Open on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 French Open Preview

Novak Djokovic, 32, enters the French Open as the No. 1 seed, but he’s stated rival Rafael Nadal should be favored.

“He is the main favorite to win the title and I think it wouldn’t be fair to pick anybody else but him,” Djokovic said, according to the Express.

“He has won this tournament so many times. He has lost only two times on Parisian clay. Lots of respect for him always.”

The 32-year-old Nadal has won the French Open a record 11 times, including in 2017 and 2018. Last year, he dropped just one set en route to his 17th career major.

The Spaniard and Djokovic met on clay in the Italian Open finals on May 19. Nadal bested the Serb for the 26th time in 54 tries.

“We had a good match in Rome,” Djokovic added, per the Express.

“He was a better player, jut too strong. I felt like I had a fantastic couple of weeks in Madrid and rome and probably ran out of gas a little bit with a couple of long matches and late night finishes in the [quarterfinals] and semifinals.

“Overall it was very positive weeks and a great preparation for here.

“I wanted to peak at this tournament and this is where I want to play my best tennis.”

Nadal had reached the semifinals of his three previous clay tournaments, but the Italian Open victory served as his first title of the season.

“Playing against Novak is always a special thing because it’s part of the history of this sport,” Nadal said, according to The New York Times. “No one match has been repeated more than this one in our history.”

He added: “Finally, I have a title. For me, the most important thing is feel myself playing well and feel myself healthy, with the energy that I need. If that happens, experience is that I going to fight for titles sooner or later, no? The main thing for me was recover my level, then the results should be there if that happens. Today was that case.”

Djokovic presently holds the Wimbledon, US Open, and Australian Open titles. He’s the only active man to have held all four Grand Slam titles at once; he completed the feat by taking the French Open in 2016.

“I am sure I am not the only one but for me there is an extra incentive to win at Roland Garros for the opportunity to hold all the Slams,” Djokovic said, per the Express.

“It is something that I have done three years ago and it is enough reason to believe I can do it again.”