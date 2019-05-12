Premier League Golden Boot: Tiebreaker, Race & Winner

It appears we are headed to a tied Golden Boot in the Premier League. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Mo Salah both lead the EPL with 22 goals. Unlike the World Cup, there is no Golden Boot tiebreaker in the EPL, per Football.London. This means if things hold Aubameyang and Salah will both share the Golden Boot.

Heading into the final day of play, Salah had a two-goal lead on Aubameyang, but the Arsenal striker scored two second-half goals within 11 minutes of each other. This means both strikers lead the league in goals scored.

For Salah, it would be the second straight year he has won the award. Salah emphasized the meaning of team accomplishments over individual awards when he won in 2018.

“This one is very special to be honest, the golden boot,” Salah told Sky Sports in 2018. “But as I have said before many times, it’s always on my mind to help the team win games. So now we’re in the Champions League next year and I’ve won the award, so I’m very proud. I’m always trying to improve, I’m improving year after year. It’s very special to break the record here [at Anfield]. I will do my best to win it next season!”