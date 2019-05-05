Warriors’ Draymond Green & His Aggressiveness Once Suprised This Man

The Golden State Warriors are a winning bunch.

Composed of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, they are the NBA’s reigning World Champions of basketball.

What makes them special is their will to win, the way the win and the determination to do so!

Apparently, they’ve got style too!

Insert Draymond Green.

A walking triple double threat, Green is the heart and soul of that Warriors team and when he speaks, the team listens.

Those words couldn’t have been more true than when it was time for them to pick out the design of their 2017 Championship rings.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Los Angeles-based jeweler, Jason Arasheben, then man who has designed the Warriors’ rings since 2015 told me that Green was heavily involved in the process.

“Listen, I have a bunch of guys on the team that are personal friends and clients of mine like Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“So naturally, I reached out to the players and tried to get their ideas and their thoughts on what they would want in a ring. And you can imagine their opinions were all across the board and there was definitely a divide between management wants and what players want and it is kind of up to me to design a ring that is going to satisfy everyone.”

Arashaben has worked with any and everyone from the late Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Lil Jon, LeBron James and the Saudi Royal family.

According to Arasheben, Warriors forward Draymond Green was the biggest influencer in the room.

”Draymond Green voiced his opinion on more than one occasion and let me know what he wants in the ring and what he doesn’t want in the ring,” Jason Arasheben told Scoop B Radio.

“He wants me to build it, so we spent a couple of nights together with Draymond just going over design and stuff like that, so he was very very involved.”

“Other players like Klay [Thompson] and Steph [Curry] said: ‘You know what? We trust you guys, we know that you are going to come out with something spectacular.’”

Speaking of Curry, he has struggled in Round 2 against the Houston Rockets. However, the Warriors currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets. Both teams will face off again on Monday night.

Draymond Green believes in Steph. “As a competitor I know he’s pissed with himself,” Green said last night.

“I think that will bode well for us. Probably it’s going to lead to some aggressiveness and we like when he’s aggressive so I think he’ll be fine.”