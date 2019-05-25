Gucci Mane Is a Bucks Fan, But No One Knows Why

Gucci Mane has become one of the Bucks most recognizable fans, but the only problem is no one knows why the rapper is supporting Milwaukee. Gucci Mane has been sitting courtside throughout the Raptors-Bucks Eastern Conference Finals series. The rapper is originally from Atlanta and is known to be a Hawks fan.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Gucci Mane proposed to his now-wife Keyshia Ka’Oir at a 2016 Hawks game. After Game 5, the rapper posted a photo of himself with his wife walking across the Bucks court.

“The Wops all about the Bucks 💰🤑💰,” Gucci Mane posted on Instagram.

Additionally, Gucci Mane posted a series of videos to his Instagram story featuring highlights of Game 5 from his courtside seat.

Gucci Mane & Drake Exchanged Jerseys

Drake did a jersey swap with Gucci Mane like he was actually playing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M2ghV0yeMB — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 20, 2019

Drake and Gucci Mane have been the story of the Eastern Conference Finals. Drake grew up in Toronto and has close ties with the Raptors. Gucci Mane’s Milwaukee connection is less clear. The rappers have a bit in common given both have a history of supporting multiple teams. Gucci Mane was seen wearing a Sixers jersey earlier in the playoffs.

Just last year, Gucci Mane was spotted wearing a Celtics jersey.

Earlier in the series, Drake and Gucci Mane were seen “exchanging jerseys.” Gucci Mane joked that he was let into Canada for the “first time” for the Raptors-Bucks series. Gucci Mane has a series of concerts scheduled in Canada.

“They let the Wop in Canada for the 1st time it’s Up 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 @champagnepapi,” Gucci Mane noted on Instagram.

On the song “Both,” the rapper joked that he might need Drake’s help to get into Canada.

“I got so many felonies/ I might can’t never go to Canada/ But Drake said he gon’ pull some strings/ So let me check my calendar.”

Gucci Mane Has Been Vocal About Wanting to Have an Atlanta Hawks Ownership Stake

During a 2016 interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Gucci Mane admitted that he wanted to have an ownership stake in his hometown Hawks. The rapper also emphasized that he wanted the team moved from downtown to East Atlanta.

“They should’ve brought me in as one of the minority owners,” Gucci Mane said on the podcast. “If they would have did that, that would’ve changed the whole landscape of…I would love to be a part of them. We should move them to Moreland, call them the East Atlanta Hawks. On my side of town. It’ll just change the whole thing.”

During the same podcast, Gucci Mane spoke about doing a concert after the Hawks game at Phillips Arena (renamed State Farm Arena) and noted how he helped the team sell out a weekday game.

“Yeah. I just did a show for the Hawks like three weeks ago,” Gucci Mane explained. “They played the Pelicans on a Tuesday, and I sold it out. They brought the head of revenue down. He was like, “Listen, we just sold out the Philips Arena on a Tuesday playing the Pelicans. We appreciate you. Thank you so much. Do you know what you just did?” So I told him then, I was like, “Y’all need to get in business with me.”

As for the Bucks, the team is welcoming any rapper’s support as long as it is not Drake.