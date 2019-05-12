WWE Hall of Famer Sounds off on Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan Costing Him Millions

One of the biggest feuds that never got its full elasticity would be the on between Hulk Hogan and Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.

Did you know that on Roberts’ interview segment called, ‘The Snake Pit’ he actually DDT’ed Hogan?

Many didn’t.

As the story has been told: Roberts invited Hogan to his Snake Pit segment.

On the segment, Hogan compared his arm size, or his ‘pythons,’ to Roberts’ actual pythons aka his pet snake Damien. Roberts used his finishing move, the DDT, on Hogan.

“Yeah, I split his skull,” Jake Roberts told me on Scoop B Radio.

It has been said that WWE owner Vince McMahon stood by the curtain after Roberts planned assault with Roberts to gauge the reaction of the fans. Instead of the fans cheering for Hogan, as planned, the fans supported Roberts.

“It cost me a lot of money,” Roberts told Scoop B Radio.

“The fans were chanting ‘DDT, DDT’ and they did not want the marketing dollars split with me and Hogan. They wanted to keep it all focused on Hogan and that’s the way the business is.”

Because of this reaction, the footage of Roberts DDT’ing Hogan and the planned feud, intended to tour nationwide, was canceled.

Hulk Hogan told the story differently in an interview with Sky News Radio in 2013.

