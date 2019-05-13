Sixers’ Jimmy Butler Addresses What Factors Into Free Agency Decision

The coming months will be big for the Philadelphia 76ers and guard Jimmy Butler, but whether the two wind up together once again is the million dollar question. After Butler was traded to the Sixers from the Minnesota Timberwolves, he consistently proved that winning was his primary focus, as showed little issue taking a backseat offensively at times.

Now, Butler will be a free agency, and during his exit interview following the Sixers’ loss to the Toronto Raptors, he addressed his future. As The Athletic’s Derek Bodner detailed, Butler spoke about what he’ll look for on the open market.

“I haven’t thought about (free agency) too much…You always want to be able to win. I think that’s key for sure. You’re looking at coaches. You’re looking at the city. There’s a lot that goes in to it.” Butler said, via Bodner.

Some took the comment on “looking at coaches” as a knock on Sixers coach Brett Brown, who’s rumored to be on the hot seat. But that was quickly put to rest by Butler’s high praise of Brown shortly after.

Jimmy Butler Praises Brett Brown, Calls Himself ‘Difficult at Times’

While Butler has created a bit of drama in previous spots with various teams, his time with the Sixers was smooth for the most part. Rumors of one or two instances involving Brown came to light, but the guard had high praise for his coach on Monday.

As The Athletic’s Derek Bodner also cited, Butler called Brown a “great, great dude that works incredibly hard,” while pointing out that he knows he can be difficult at times.

“(Our relationship) is constantly growing, that’s for sure…I think he realized how different of a human being I am. How I can be difficult at times, but I swear it’s from a good place…He has a huge heart. He’s a great, great dude that works incredibly hard.” Butler said, via Bodner.

For good measure, Butler also helped to put some of those rumors about Brown to rest for the time being. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann cited Butler’s final statement on the relationship with his coach by stating that he thinks Brown is “going to be here for a long time.”

