Jordan Binnington Girlfriend: Is the St. Louis Blues Goalie Dating Anyone?

Jordan Binnington does not appear to have a girlfriend — not one that he’s gone public on social media with, anyway. It’s entirely possible that Binnington is dating someone, but is determined to keep his private life out of the public eye.

The 25-year-old goaltender is not super active on Instagram or Twitter and hasn’t shared any photos of another female aside from his sister, Sydney, in several years.

Binnington was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2011 but didn’t make his official NHL in-game debut until January 14, 2016. This season, he has earned his contract (currently a one-year deal that expires in July). He took over the net, relieving the Blues’ former starter, Jake Allen, and effectively helping his team secure tickets to the biggest series in the game.

Binnington will have the support of his family, friends, and teammates as he wards off the Boston Bruins in the upcoming Stanley Cup Finals.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Hasn’t Uploaded Any Photos to Instagram Since February

Binnington seems ultra-focused on the game these days, so much so that he has let his social media presence fall to the waist side. This is undoubtedly an exciting time for any hockey player, but to be the starting goalie in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, well, that’s on another level.

Binnington has had quite the year, making his first NHL start in January. He played an incredible game in net and became the second Blues goaltender to record a shutout in their first start. The game was one that Binnington won’t soon forget — and he couldn’t help but re-share on social. You can check out the after-game congratulations in the video above.

A quick glance at Binnington’s social media pages and it’s easy to see that this kid isn’t getting wrapped up in any of the online stuff.

Fans Have Been Commenting on Binnington’s Old Instagram Posts, Wishing Him Good Luck

Since Binnington isn’t active on social media, Blues fans have resorted to leaving their well-wishes and “good luck” comments on his most recent Instagram post.

“Drink that bath water bro! You’re the best of the best! Go win a cup,” wrote one social media user.

“You are a straight machine!!! Go get em Monday,” added another.

“Binner you’re the goat, gettem (sic) on Monday,” echoed a third.

Binnington hasn’t responded to any of the comments left for him and it’s unclear if he’s even reading the messages. What is clear, however, is that Binnington and the Blues are ready to battle it out for the Cup. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals will take place on Monday, May 27, at the TD Garden in Boston.