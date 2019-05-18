Kawhi Leonard Free Agency: Bucks Fans Chant ‘L.a.’s Calling’ at Star

The upcoming free agency decision for Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is drawing more and more attention as the offseason gets closer. And Milwaukee Bucks fans were more than willing to taunt Leonard about it during Friday’s game, referencing his potential move to join either the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers.

Turn the volume up, but you can hear fans in the background chanting at Leonard that “L.A.’s calling” as he stepped to the free throw line, courtesy of Bleacher Report.

🗣 “LA’s calling” Milwaukee trying to send Kawhi back to SoCal pic.twitter.com/4XG6M70mpJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2019

This not only stems from the rumors of Leonard potentially leaving the Raptors this offseason and considering either the Lakers or Clippers but goes back to his original trade request.

Kawhi Leonard’s Initial Interest in Lakers & Clippers

Among the early short list of teams where Leonard reportedly had interest in going, the Lakers and Clippers were assumed to be near the very top. This wasn’t all that surprising considering Leonard was born and raised in Los Angeles while opting to play his college ball on the West Coast also at San Diego State University.

