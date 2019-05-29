Kevin Durant House: KD Buys New York Home & Selling Bay Area Pad

Kevin Durant recently purchased a house in New York, per Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher. Not only has Durant purchased a New York home, but his current Bay Area house is up for sale, Bucher reported on The Colin Cowherd Show. Bucher offered a caveat that a number of Warriors players are selling their homes, including Steph Curry, to be closer to the new arena.

The house in the bay area is up for sale and he has purchased a place in New York. And I believe it is New York City, I was told New York. Keep in mind, when it comes to selling the place in the Bay Area, everybody is selling their place in the Bay Area because they need to move from the East Bay to the peninsula. Steph is selling his house and actually moving close to someone I know with a golf simulator as part of the house…Now, it is interesting timing that KD is not only putting his house up for sale in the Bay Area, but that he is also purchasing a place in New York. The reason that I don’t immediately jump to ‘Oh, that’s it. It’s done [Durant signing with the Knicks],’ is because when you have the wherewithal and the money that KD has and you are from the East Coast. It is reasonable to think that he might be buying a place in New York just to have a place in New York.

It is the latest in a season full of rumors linking Durant to the Knicks. The longer Durant is sidelined during the NBA finals, we can expect the rumors to get even louder. Keep in mind, many NBA players have multiple homes and often in cities where they do not plan on playing during their career. However, as Bucher pointed out, the timing is a bit curious with free agency beginning in a little over a month.



Durant’s San Francisco Home Would Be Closer to the New Warriors Arena

According to San Francisco Gate, Durant is also selling his Malibu, California oceanfront property. Durant purchased the home in April 2018 for $12.05 million and is selling it with an initial list price of $13.495 million.

If Durant’s Bay Area house is indeed for sale, it is a little curious given The Undefeated reported KD would be closer to the new arena than his current commute to Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant’s free-agent decision looms large for Golden State. He has made it clear that he doesn’t know what he’ll do next summer. But if the two-time Finals MVP decides to stay with the Warriors, his commute would actually become easier. Durant’s condo in San Francisco is not a far drive from where the new arena is being built. In fact, KD is the only player on the current roster living in San Francisco.

Durant went on to detail why he chose to live in San Francisco over Oakland or some of the other possible Bay Area locations.

“I wanted to be in the big city and mix it up a little bit,” Durant explained to The Undefeated in December 2018. “It’s close to the [Bay] Bridge and the practice facility and arena [in Oakland]. I wanted to try it out. I’ve never lived in a big city before by myself. I wanted to learn more about the flow of the city…I just like the vibe. It’s chill. Relaxing. There is not too much going on, but there is still a lot going on. People are pretty cool, open and diverse…San Francisco is one of those cities that is always going to be booming. There is always going to be growth in the city. I guess you can call me a ‘millennial’ living there now. It puts a different perspective on life.”