Kevin Durant’s Praise of Suns’ Monty Williams Fuels Free Agency Chatter

There aren’t many things more enjoyable for general NBA fans than free agency chatter, especially when it involves one of the top players in the league. Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is locked in on helping his team push for another NBA title, but it hasn’t stopped the NBA free agency rumors from swirling.

While Durant has been linked to many places such as the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers (and Lakers) and the Brooklyn Nets, among others, his recent comments drew some attention. After the Phoenix Suns hired Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams as their next head coach, Durant heaped praise on the coach, as Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle revealed.

“He knows how to talk to people, for one,” Durant said of Williams. “He knows how to communicate, and he’s honest. That’s lacking in our world in general. It’s just truth.

“Especially when you’re talking to him on the basketball court, you have a group of guys that will get better. He has a young core that is hungry to get better and is hungry to have some success.”

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

As Letourneau points out, Durant and Williams spent time together during the 2015-16 season while with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s apparent they built a strong relationship, and after Williams’ wife, Ingrid, was struck and killed in a car crash, Durant was in attendance at her funeral.

The two have stayed close ever since their time together in Oklahoma City it seems, and Durant had nothing but praise for Williams.

Twitter Loves the Kevin Durant-to-Phoenix Suns Rumors

As we’ve seen happen so many times, the social media world took Durant’s comments on Williams and quickly ran with them. From general NBA fans to those who back the Suns, the chatter of Durant heading to Phoenix began to ramp up.

“KD to the Valley! Confirmed!!” one Twitter user joked.

From there, Twitter took over and had a great time trying to recruit Durant to the Suns, with some being far more serious about the potential of it happening than others.

Kevin Durant might be a Phoenix Sun next year and I’m serious when I say that — DB⭕️BS 2⃣3⃣ (@Therealdbobs) May 3, 2019

Suns rolling out a lineup of PG- Jrue Holiday

SG- Devin Booker

SF- Kevin Durant

PF- Zion Williamson

C- Deandre Ayton 6- Bridges

7- Holmes Trade one of Jackson/Warren for relief or Veteran Presence Next season. Money for 3 max contracts and the 2 rookie contracts — steven (@StevenN_22) May 4, 2019

Kevin Durant will be a Phoenix Sun before this upcoming offseason is over. You heard it here first. — nick jacobs (@_nickjacobs) May 3, 2019

For what it’s worth, there’s no real reason to buy into any talk about Durant heading to the Suns, but it would be fun to think about. Even without Zion Williamson, if you assume the Suns landed Murray State point guard Ja Morant in the 2019 NBA Draft, that would be a pretty loaded starting lineup.

READ NEXT: NBA Finals Schedule 2019: Dates, Times & Championship Predictions