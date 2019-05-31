One of the best shooting coaches in the league, Chris Matthews, better known by his Instagram handle @lethalshooter, is known for the dramatic increases in shooting percentage that his clients experience. Having worked with a number of high-profile NBA players. Most recently, he helped Lakers’ free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope help turn around a brutal start to the season.

Beyond Caldwell-Pope, Matthews has worked with a number of struggling NBA players to help re-tool their shot including Quinn Cook, Luc Mbah Moute, and Andre Roberson. Especially in the case of Roberson, a notoriously terrible shooter, it will be interesting to see how his shot looks when he inevitably returns from injury.

Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Putting In Work With Legendary Shooting Coach LethalShooter

Given his familiarity working with the Lakers and track record of success across the league, it is interesting to see how Kuzma might be able to improve on his 36% stroke from deep. Kuzma has been streaky from deep to start his NBA career but is a game-changing offensive presence when he’s on. Especially when the deep ball is falling, Kuzma helps open up the floor and get easier looks for everyone else on the court.

Kuzma also hit up the legendary defender and former Laker Metta World Peace, aka Ron Artest, to help put in some offseason work on the defensive side of the ball. Given the caliber of help Kuzma is enlisting, it is safe to say he is putting in some serious work this offseason with the hopes of having a breakout 2019-20 season.

Kyle Kuzma Mentioned as Possible Los Angeles Lakers Trade Bait

With the Lakers in full-blown panic mode to find themselves a secondary star player, even oddsmakers feel that they’re more likely than not to make an explosive deal on the trade market. In the case of a possible trade for Anthony Davis, Kuzma would almost certainly have to be put into the deal. Not only from a talent perspective but unless the Lakers want to wait until December, Kuzma would need to be included in the deal in order for the two teams to match salaries.

Kuzma’s name has also been floated in potential Bradley Beal rumors, however, it seems the Wizards could have their eye on a different young asset. Kuzma showed to be a strong fit alongside LeBron last season so the Lakers would be wise to do everything they can to hang onto him. Still on a late first-round rookie scale contract, Kuzma is one of the Lakers’ most valuable pieces moving forward.

