Lakers Set Workout Date With NBA Draft Prospect Jarrett Culver

For the Los Angeles Lakers fans who are throwing their support behind the team selecting Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver at No. 4 overall, some exciting news has come to light. It’s not surprising to hear that the Lakers are working out the former Red Raiders star, but the date has been set for when the team will see him up close and personal.

Per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Culver will go through a pre-draft workout with the Lakers on Saturday (tomorrow) morning.

“The Lakers will work out Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver on Saturday morning. The 6-6 Culver is considered to be a top-seven prospect in the draft.”

This is positive news, but it was also expected, considering Culver is one of the top options to come off the board after Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett. When Los Angeles is on the clock, they’ll have a number of intriguing options, including selecting the Texas Tech star, but moving the pick could also be a realistic outcome.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jarrett Culver’s Stats & Fit With Lakers

The former Texas Tech standout makes sense for the Lakers at No. 4, as he’s capable of doing a bit of everything and would provide immediate scoring as well. Although I envision there being a decent chance the team opts to trade the selection, if they don’t, Culver appears to be a top option.

Culver averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals during the 2018-19 season. His surface numbers as a shooter from beyond the arc didn’t amaze last year (30.4 percent), but he proved more than capable of hitting shots the previous season, making 38 percent.

The 6-foot-5 guard would fit well alongside LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and the rest of the Lakers, assuming they don’t opt to swing a blockbuster deal. Beyond that, Culver also has the ability to be an instant-impact defender who would help Los Angeles on both ends of the floor.

Lakers’ Top Options With No. 4 Pick in NBA Draft

In the eyes of many analysts and fans, the Lakers will likely choose between Culver and former Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland. With that said, a third Duke Blue Devils freshman in Cam Reddish can’t be overlooked. Reddish was hit-or-miss during his lone collegiate season but was third fiddle behind both Zion and Barrett, and he certainly possesses quite a bit of upside.

Although Reddish could be another great fit for the Lakers, much of it comes down to what area of need the Lakers want to address most. More importantly, whether the team views these prospects as instant-impact players could prove to be make-or-break when it comes to their decision with the No. 4 pick.

READ NEXT: Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Interest to Help Lakers in Anthony Davis Trade