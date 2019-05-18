A hot topic over the past few days, a number of analysts have thrown around a potential LeBron James for Ben Simmons swap with Simmons eligible for his rookie contract max extension this summer. LeBron has technically been traded once before – Cleveland decided to opt for a sign and trade with Miami in order to regain a few assets upon LeBron leaving. However, trading the generational talent only a year into his longterm deal would be an unprecedented move.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Does A LeBron James For Ben Simmons Swap Make Sense?

Probably not as much as some analysts are making it out to be. While Ben Simmons would fit the mold of young athletes that the Lakers have stockpiled, he doesn’t really make them an immediate title contender. While Simmons is considerably younger, until he proves that he can shoot a basketball, he is somewhat one-dimensional in the playoffs. Capable defensive teams have shown the ability to shut him out entirely at times, something you absolutely cannot afford from your star player.

Compare that to LeBron where even in his old age, there really isn’t much you can do to stop him from getting his 27/7/7. While he isn’t the best shooter, defenses at least need to SOMEWHAT respect his shot which enables him to take advantage of his supreme athleticism. The Lakers began their commitment to a “win-now” mindset last summer when they signed LeBron and another abrupt change of direction in the franchise is only going to cause more harm than good. The Lakers have made their bed with LeBron, time to sleep in it.

For the Sixers, the trade would be an ideal fit. Allowing James to play with a supremely talented big man in Joel Embiid and surrounding him with secondary playmakers/scorers in Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris (if they return) would make for what on paper looks to be the perfect fit. However, there is a good chance one, if not both, of Butler and Harris walk and the Sixers might have a bit of trouble navigating the salary cap as they will almost certainly be extending Simmons a max extension this summer.

LeBron James and Ben Simmons 2018-19 Stats

Despite battling through injuries in 2018-19, LeBron still posted his same old gaudy stat line. Averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists on the year, LeBron actually averaged above his career stat line of 27/7/7. However, those injuries limited LeBron to a career-low 55 games on the year as he dealt with the most serious injury of his career.

Simmons, on the other hand, had a slightly better year himself. Upping his averages in points (16.9) and rebounds (8.8), Simmons only saw a slight dip in assists (7.7). Simmons also had a slightly better season shooting from the field, though he has still yet to hit a three-pointer in the NBA. Arguably the most troubling thing about Simmons is his performance in the postseason, seeing his averages drop across the board down to 13.9/7.1/6. While Simmons was slightly more efficient from the field, he was a bit TOO willing to defer to his other teammates when offered resistance by an elite defensive team like Toronto.