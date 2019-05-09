With Clay Court season officially underway in tennis, the Mutua Madrid Open stands as one of the biggest tournaments leading into the storied French Open. A Masters 1000 event, Madrid is packed to the gills with the best players from the ATP and WTA tours as they look to pick up a big momentum win heading into the French Open.

With almost every big name still in the running heading into the round of 16, Madrid is setting up to be an explosive finish featuring some of the best tennis players in the world going head to head. While Rafael Nadal has won a number of Madrid Open championships, he doesn’t have a stranglehold on the tournament historically like he does with some other clay events. Nadal is deadly on clay but Madrid looks to be wide open heading into the final stretch.

While there were a few more upsets on the women’s side, the top three seeds, including superstar Naomi Osaka, remain intact heading into the quarterfinals. Three-time Madrid Open winner, Petra Kvitová, is still in the running as is the third-ranked player in the world and two-time Madrid Open winner, Simona Halep. Osaka is chasing her first Madrid Open title after breaking into the upper echelon of the WTA last season.

Mutua Madrid Open Prize Money 2019: How Much Does Winner Make?

(Payout courtesy of Mutua Madrid Open and converted from Euros to USD)

Singles

Winner – $1,345,992

Finalist – $681,324

Semi-finalist – $349,465

Quarter-finalist – $180,119

Round of 16 – $90,238

Round of 32 – $47,257

Round of 56 – $26,628

Doubles (per team)

Winner – $400,198

Finalist – $195,308

Semi-finalist – $97,894

Quarter-finalist – $49,876

Round of 16 – $26,314

Round of 32 – $14,080

Mutua Madrid Open Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Draws

Longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both still in the running, and on opposite sides of the bracket, possibly setting up an exciting finals showdown between the two aging legends. Federer started off his tournament with a bye before dispatching Richard Gasquet, setting him up for a round of 16 showdown with Gael Monfils. Meanwhile, Nadal also got a first-round bye before taking care of Canadian super-prospect, Felix Auger-Aliassime.

However, the top-ranked player in the world, Novak Djokovic, looms on Federer’s side of the bracket and will look to disrupt another Federer-Nadal showdown. While neither player is as comfortable on clay as they are on hardcourt or grass, both have shown the capacity to win at Madrid and are world-class players regardless of surface. A possible matchup between Federer and Djokovic looms in the semifinals.