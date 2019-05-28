Magic Johnson Strongly Denies Allegations of Drama in Lakers Report

Making a guest appearance on a special edition of ESPN’s Sportscenter, former Los Angeles Lakers basketball president Magic Johnson strongly denied almost every allegation thrown his way in Baxter Holmes’ scathing report.

Magic Johnson's response to the reports that came out this morning: pic.twitter.com/YyzfuE2xE0 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 28, 2019

Magic went through just about every one of Holmes’ allegations and denied any wrongdoing in the matter. While he did admit to allowing LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, to fly on the team charter plane, he said that was a one-time occurrence and not as weird as it was made out to be.

Magic repeatedly would state that he didn’t abuse any employees, even going as far to say he was never called into an HR meeting for any wrongful behavior in the workplace. Magic held his employees accountable and to a high standard but was far from an abusive boss.

“It’s okay if you wanna try and lie on Magic, go ahead.” Johnson would say, “But I know the truth and Jeanie knows the truth.”