LOOK: Mallory Edens, Bucks Owner’s Daughter, Trolls Drake

Drake has been actively trolling the Milwaukee Bucks during this Eastern Conference Finals. He led the Raptors fans in Game 4 in jeering Giannis Antetokounmpo as he airballed a free throw. He also gave Toronto head coach Nick Nurse a backrub during a fourth-quarter timeout.

The Bucks fans are starting to fire back at the rap star for Game 5. In particular, Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, is wearing a t-shirt courtside of rival rapper Pusha-T. Here’s a picture of her sitting next to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Bucks owner, is wearing a @PUSHA_T shirt in response to Drake’s antics. 😭 pic.twitter.com/5dBcDcAwTt — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 24, 2019

The beef between Drake and Pusha-T is well-documented. According to Pitchfork, the Raptors superfan took offense to a diss track by Pusha-T called “The Story of Addion.” The lyrics call out Drake for his “blackness,” as well as insults family members and friends.

I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. The mom and dad thing… Whatever. You don’t even know my family. But wishing death upon my friend who has MS… I study rap battles for a living. When you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, who have passed away, I just believe that there’s a price you have to pay for that. It’s over!

Edens has vocal opinions about various topics in the NBA. She ripped DeMarcus Cousins for his deal last summer with the Warriors.

“It’s not cool to try and win a chip on ur own anymore huh,” she said according to Bleacher Report. She also tweeted: “I’m really just tryna get me some of whatever water golden state is serving at their free agency meetings.”

She lists Princeton as her school on her Instagram page. Her pictures are also going viral, leading to just under 100,000 followers.

With her firing more shots at Drake, expect her followership to only grow.