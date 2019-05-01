Marshawn Lynch Open to Raiders Return Following Isaiah Crowell Injury

The Oakland Raiders were dealt the news that Marshawn Lynch had opted to retire from the NFL earlier this offseason. The bruising running back who goes by “Beast Mode” was set to become a free agent, and the Raiders proceeded to add Isaiah Crowell in recent months. They also drafted former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, who’s expected to be the focal point of the ground game.

But following the news on Wednesday that Crowell suffered a torn ACL during a workout, it appears Lynch is willing to return to the Silver and Black. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche was the first to report the news.

Source: If the Raiders want him, RB Marshawn Lynch would return. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 1, 2019

Following this news coming to light, it appears the potential for this to happen is on the table, but there’s one sticking point which stands out.

Impact of Possible Marshawn Lynch Return on Josh Jacobs

When the Raiders drafted Jacobs with the No. 24 pick in round one, it pointed to a strong likelihood that he’d be the team’s featured running back this season. As Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News reported, that is expected to be the case, or at the very least, Jacobs will have every chance to win the job.

And for Lynch to return, it would have to come at a modest price and he would need to be on board with the team’s outlook involving Jacobs.

Nothing official on RB Doug Martin returning to Raiders, but it's expected to happen. Regarding Marshawn Lynch, he'd be welcomed back at a price, but have to be OK with seeing Josh Jacobs — a big part of their plans — getting every opportunity to be the feature back. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) May 1, 2019

