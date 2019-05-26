Former Lakers Teammate Calls Kobe Bryant ‘Most Clutch Player Ever’

Kobe Bryant and Metta World Peace, the player formerly known as Ron Artest, were once teammates on the Lakers’ 2010 championship team and throughout Bryant’s twilight years. While World Peace would briefly leave the Lakers to play overseas and for the Knicks, he would come back to end his career in Los Angeles, appearing in his last game a season after his longtime teammate Bryant.

Once known around the league as a “Kobe Stopper”, World Peace and Bryant had long shared mutual respect, and a rivalry, throughout their time in the league. As someone who both competed fiercely against and with Bryant, few players have a better idea of what makes Kobe such a unique talent compared to World Peace.

Former Laker Metta World Peace Calls Kobe Bryant ‘Most Clutch Player Ever’

It’s amazing to me how people can try to discredit Kobe . He is the most clutch player ever . Maybe second to Michael Jordan . Stats are for people who can’t play to justify their theory . Basketball basketball is a feel. Kobe is clutch. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 26, 2019

World Peace makes a point to quickly say that there could be an argument made for Jordan but it is clear that he holds Kobe among the greatest of greats to ever play the game. Especially over the past season, most analysts tend to focus on the LeBron vs Jordan debate whereas the debate a few years ago included Kobe as well. While Bryant had a tough few years to end his career, he had unprecedented mileage on his body already while working his way back from a brutal Achilles tear.

As World Peace points out, people tend to gloss over the incredible years he had beforehand. Kobe was a member of one of basketball history’s most iconic duos/dynasties along with being the leader on a team that won back to back titles nearly a decade later. Known for relishing late-game moments and never backing down from a big shot, Kobe had a competitive gene that simply cannot be quantified by any stat.

Kobe Bryant and the Lakers 2019 Offseason

Despite hanging ’em up in 2016, Kobe has remained an active member of the Los Angeles Lakers organization and has helped to try and recruit top free agents to Los Angeles. While Kobe works with a number of players across the league, his allegiance still lies to the Los Angeles Lakers. Especially amid recent turbulent times, Kobe’s voice is one that Jeanie Buss trusts, thus making it a near certainty that Kobe still has significant pull in the organization.

While Kobe has pull with the organization, it is time to see just how much pull he has with the players he has helped. Most notably, Kawhi Leonard is a free agent this summer and a top target for the Lakers. Kobe and Kawhi worked together last summer and Kawhi clearly respects the Laker legend.

