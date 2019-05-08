Natalie Gauvreau: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Natalie Gauvreau is the Instagram model who was recorded sitting behind the Dallas Stars bench during Game 6 of their battle with the St. Louis Blues. Gauvreau, 34, quickly became a viral sensation with hockey fans eager to figure out her identity. Gauvreau could regularly be seen during the NBC Sports broadcast sitting behind Stars’ coach Jim Montgomery.

It didn’t take long before Gauvreau, a model and actress who divides her time between her native Toronto and Dallas, was tracked down. Gauvreau has previously stated that she is a fan of the Florida Panthers.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A St. Louis Blues Fan Attempted to Replicate Gauvreau’s Presence at the Following Game

Truly a battle of home ice advantage pic.twitter.com/dBBcEkrm8j — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 8, 2019

Perhaps in protest at Gauvreau’s presence, during Game 7, a St. Lous Blues fan sat behind the Dallas bench appeared to dress in drag in an attempt to impersonate Gauvreau. It worked apparently, as the Blues defeated the Stars to send St. Louis to the Western Conference Finals. The man could be seen with a blonde wig and a low cut shirt in an attempt to replicate Gauvreau’s appearance.

2. Gauvreau Says Her Goal in Life Is to Be a ‘Trophy Wife’

Gauvreau graced the cover of Mixed Magazine in August 2011. In the accompanying interview, Gauvreau said that is French-Canadian and had “no complaints” about growing up in Canada. Gauvreau adds that she studied to be a real estate agent and passed the necessary exams at the first time of asking. She went on to describe her favorite type of man as being a “CEO.” At the time, Gauvreau said she was taken saying, “I don’t really like to go to clubs and love just being with my boyfriend and enjoying quality time.” Gauvreau said that she drives a Maserati Gran Turismo S.

In another section, Gauvreau said that her worst experience in modeling came in 2011 when she attempted to do a shoot in the Ritz hotel in London. Gauvreau said an “extremely intimidating hotel officer gave us the third degree and forbidded us to continue our shoot. Turns out they had even kicked out Madonna and many other famous people from doing photo shoots there in the past.” Gauvreau also said that her goal in life was to be a “trophy wife.”

Gauvreau has numerous credits on her IMDb page, one of which is 2010’s “Score: A Hockey Musical.” Her last appearance was in a 2013 episode of the detective series, “Warehouse 13.” On an outdated Facebook page, Gauvreau says that she was working as an actress and glamor model in Los Angeles. That page has not been updated since 2012.

3. Gauvreau Has Previously Been Linked to Rapper 50 Cent

One less-flattering online profile of Gauvreau said that the model has previously been linked to 50 Cent, Shannon Brown and Doug Reinhardt. That 2011 profile mentioned that Gauvreau had a boyfriend at the time who had given her a Maserati. The boyfriend was unnamed but he was referred to as owning a private jet.

4. Gauvreau Said She Was Regularly in Trouble in High School for Dress Code Violations

Also in 2011, Gauvreau was voted as Miss Coed by the readers of Coed magazine. The Coed profile mentioned that it was Gauvreau who introduced their readers to “#ThongThursdays.” During her time in high school, Gauvreau says on her website that she “got sent to the principal’s office daily for violating the stupid dress code!”

5. Gauvreau Describes Herself as a ‘Material Girl Who Can Appreciate the Smaller Things’

On her website biography, Gauvreau said that she was raised in a small town five miles north of Toronto with three sisters and twin brothers. Gauvreau wrote, “I would have to say im a bit of a material girl but I still appreciate the simple things in life. as long as I can remember I’ve always been a little trouble maker in school and a bit boy crazy!” Gauvreau mentions her turns on her website saying, “I LOVE getting massaged. Good kisser. a man in suit….and he must love to spoil the girl he’s with.”

