NBA Finals 2019: Schedule, Start Date & Prediction

The NBA finals are slated to start on Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC, per Sports Media Watch. The championship series will feature some combination of the Blazers-Warriors and Raptors-Bucks.

We do not know the NBA finals matchup yet, but both the Warriors and Bucks are the favorites to advance. If Golden State is able to advance, it will be interesting to see if Kevin Durant returns, or if he is sidelined for part of the finals as well. The Warriors have a commanding 3-0 lead, so it will take a lot for Portland to stop Golden State from heading to another NBA finals.

The Curry family will be at the finals in some form. As of right now, it looks like they will be cheering on Steph Curry and the Warriors. Sonya and Dell Curry just need to know what colors they will be wearing.

“It was wonderful,” Sonya told The New York Times early in the series. “I got to see my oldest son do what he does and be himself. I got to see my younger son in his first playoffs, going for a championship and filling his role. I feel like he did great.”

Here is what we know so far about the 2019 NBA finals.

NBA Finals Schedule 2019

Here is a look at the projected NBA finals schedule, per Sports Media Watch.

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Thurs., May 30 Game 1 9 p.m. ABC Sun., June 2 Game 2 8 p.m. ABC Wed., June 5 Game 3 9 p.m. ABC Fri., June 7 Game 4 9 p.m. ABC Mon., June 10 Game 5 9 p.m. ABC Thurs., June 13 Game 6 9 p.m. ABC Sun. June 16 Game 7 8 p.m. ABC

NBA Finals Prediction: Warriors vs. Bucks

While there is still plenty of time for things to change in the conference finals, my prediction is we end up with the two No. 1 seeds in the NBA finals. The Warriors and Bucks have been the two best teams throughout the season. It appears as though we could be headed for an NBA finals matchup featuring Milwaukee and Golden State.

Whoever advances out of the East between the Raptors and Bucks will have homecourt advantage over the Warriors or Blazers. Toronto and Milwaukee both had better records than the two Western Conference Finals teams during the regular season.

The Bucks and Warriors split their two regular-season matchups. If this is the matchup we end up with, the Bucks will enter the series with confidence. Milwaukee defeated Golden State in November by 23 points. There is still a big difference in matching up with the Warriors in the regular season versus the playoffs.

No team has as much championship experience as the Warriors, and it will be a different matchup for the Bucks in the postseason. It will be interesting to see how Milwaukee responds if this is the series we are presented with for the title.

NBA Championship Odds 2019

Here is a look at the latest NBA title odds, courtesy of OddsShark.