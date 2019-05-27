Stephanie Bertrand, Patrice Bergeron’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrice Bergeron’s wife, Stephanie Bertrand, will be rooting for him as the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals.

Bergeron married Bertrand in 2013 and the couple has two children together. During hockey season, the family calls Boston home. In the offseason, however, you are more likely to find them in Quebec.

Bertrand lives a very private life, despite being married to a professional athlete. While she is extremely supportive of his career, Bertrand seems to enjoy being a mom and staying out of the public eye.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Graduated From Laval University

Not too much is known about Stephanie’s life outside of being a hockey WAG. However, according to Prestige Magazine, she does have a college degree from Laval University. It appears as though Stephanie graduated in 2011. It’s unclear if she went on to use her degree, which is reportedly in psychology.

The school, which is located in Quebec City, is a French-language public university.

Other names to graduate from the school include Jean, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Louis St. Laurent, the 12th Prime Minister of Canada, to name a couple.

2. She Married Bergeron in 2013 & Doesn’t Have Social Media

Stephanie started dating Bergeron in 2006. The two dated for seven years before tying the knot. Stephanie became Mrs. Bergeron in 2013 — after the hockey season, of course.

Little is known about the couple’s wedding day, but it’s presumed that they got married surrounded by loved ones in their home city of Quebec.

Stephanie doesn’t appear to have social media. It’s possible that she has private accounts on Facebook and/or Instagram to share photos and updates with her family and friends. Perhaps Stephanie takes a cue from her hubby, who’s also not active social media.

3. She Splits Her Time Between Quebec City & Boston

Mrs. Bergeron is a busy mom of two. She lives in Boston during the hockey season and spends her summers in Quebec. She and her husband purchased a new home in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, a city located in central Quebec on the Saint Lawrence River.

In 2017, the Bergeron’s listed their high-end contemporary Boston condo for sale. According to MassLive, the property, located in Boston’s North End neighborhood, featured three bedrooms and was listed for a whopping $1,599,000.

It is believed that the couple wanted to move into a home that was a bit more kid-friendly.

4. She Has 3 Kids With Bergeron

The Bergerons become parents in 2015, welcoming their first son, Zack, on October 21 of that year. The child’s birth was confirmed by former Boston Globe writer, Amalie Benjamin.

“Bruins confirm that Patrice Bergeron and wife Stephanie had a baby boy this morning, Zack. Still TBD for tonight’s game,” Benjamin tweeted at the time.

A couple of years later, the Bergerons became a family of four. They welcomed their daughter Victoria in 2017.

The following year, there was more baby joy when another Bergeron boy was welcomed into the world on December 2, 2018. The news was confirmed by the Boston Bruins with a message going out on the team’s official Twitter account. You can see it below.

#NHLBruins president Cam Neely with a special announcement here at the Winter Warmer. Congratulations to Bergy and his wife, Stephanie, on the birth of their baby boy this morning! 👶 pic.twitter.com/MWNtIZrMnj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 2, 2018

It’s unknown if the Bergerons are planning to expand their brood.

5. She Was by Her Husband’s Side When He Won the Selke Award at the 2015 NHL Awards

Despite keeping their private lives out of the local papers, the Bergerons have stepped out together on various occasions. Stephanie has been on her husband’s arm at various red carpet events, including the 2015 NHL Awards.

It was an exciting night out in Las Vegas for the Bruins’ centerman, who took home the Frank J. Selke Award for the third time.

He also finished in fifth place in the Hart voting and won the league Community Service award. And, as if that wasn’t enough, it was also revealed that he was the cover athlete for NHL ’15.

Bergeron won the Selke trophy again in 2017 and Stephanie was by his side then as well. The two shared a smile and a sweet kiss before Bergy took the stage to accept the award. In his speech, he thanked his wife, who was pregnant at the time, and called her a “great mom.”

You can check out the special moment in the video below.

Bergeron has been a Selke finalist for eight consecutive seasons, counting his 2019 nomination. He is expected to be in attendance at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on June 19.