Raptors vs. Bucks Game 1 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Toronto Raptors clash with the Milwaukee Bucks in what should be an epic Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 on Wednesday night.

Wednesday, May 15 at 8:30 PM ET

Fiserv Forum

Coverage: TNT

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-6 at -110)

Over/Under: 217.5 at -110

Kawhi Leonard vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Raptors beat the Sixers 92-90 after an incredible Kawhi Leonard series-clinching buzzer-beater that bounced off the rim four times in Game 7 last Sunday.

Sports analytics and strategy site Positive Residual explained that Leonard scored 41 points on 42 true shot attempts in 43 minutes, using up nearly half of the team’s possessions while he was on the floor. Only three of Leonard’s 16 made field goals were assisted and he was 7-for-13 at the rim and 7-for-8 at the free-throw line. Leonard also had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Serge Ibaka was able to give the Raptors a spark off the bench with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 6 of 10 shooting and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and Pascal Siakam had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Greek Freak in Round 2: AVG. 28 PTS | 11 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLK | 52% FG | 42% 3PT #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/MptSp0IBD8 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 11, 2019

After losing Game 1, the Bucks won four straight against the Celtics, including a dominant 116-91 victory last Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in Game 5 with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and he averaged 27.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals on 58.5 percent shooting and 41.7 percent from 3-point range in 35.0 minutes over three games against the Raptors this season.

Malcolm Brogdon Will See More Minutes

In Milwaukee, Coach Budenholzer says Nikola Mirotic will start in Game One. Malcolm Brogdon will get a “bump in minutes,” as the staff incorporates him in a “logical and sensible way.” #MILvsTOR — Kristen Ledlow (@KristenLedlow) May 14, 2019

The X-Factor for the Bucks in this series will be Malcolm Brogdon, who returned after suffering a plantar fascia tear in his right foot in March. Brogdon provided an instant boost off the bench in the first half and he closed the game strong, helping the Bucks secure the win down the stretch, finishing the game with 10 points, four assists and three rebounds on 4-for-8 from the field in just 17 minutes.

Playing last Wednesday against the Celtics helped get Brogdon back into game shape and the Bledsoe, Mirotic, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Brogdon lineup, which played only a minute during the regular season, was +14, scoring 16 points on 10 offensive possessions and allowing just two points on 11 defensive possessions.

Raptors vs. Bucks Trends and Prediction

The Under is:

6-0 in Toronto’s last six games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

6-1-1 in Toronto’s last eight road games

6-1-1 in Toronto’s last eight road games against a team with a winning home record

10-3 in Toronto’s last 13 overall

5-0 in Milwaukee’s last five games playing on three or more days of rest

7-3 in Milwaukee’s last 10 home games against a team with a winning road record

Team rankings based on defensive efficiency in the playoffs:

Raptors – 2nd (97.5 points allowed per 100 possessions)

Bucks – 1st (97.1 points allowed per 100 possessions)

This will be a battle between an unstoppable force and an immovable object and the winner of this series will be a threat in the NBA Finals. Both teams are sensational on defense and they can get enough stops to make this a slugfest.

Pick: Under 217.5

