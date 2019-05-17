Tiger Woods PGA Championship: Past Results & Cuts

Tiger Woods has a mixed history at the PGA Championship. On one hand, he’s won four majors at the event. That was tied for the most wins at a major championship until his most recent title at the Masters.

On the other hand, he also has missed three cuts in his career, all in the last decade (2011, 2014 and 2015). Entering Friday at Bethpage Black, he is danger of missing his fourth cut after a 2-over par 72 in Round One.

He posted a trio of bogeys on the front 9, as well as a pair of double bogeys overall.

“It wasn’t as clean as I’d like to have it for sure,” he said to The New York Daily News. “I felt like I was getting back into the round. I fought my way back and I had two double bogeys in through there and was still able to get it to under par for the day. Unfortunately, I had a couple three-putts there and hit a bad chip there at eight and left myself in a bad spot. Consequently, I’m a long way back.”

Let’s take a look at his history at the PGA Championship since his first appearance in 1997.

Tiger Woods PGA Championship Past Results

Woods didn’t play in the PGA Championship until 1997. His first major championship was at the 1995 Masters. He also played at The Open Championship and the U.S. Open that year, as well as 1996.

Here’s his record from when he started to today (per his PGA Tour profile):

1997: +6, tied for 41st

1998: -1, tied for 10th

1999: -11, winner

2000: -18, winner in playoff over Bob May

2001: -1, tied for 29th

2002: -9, second

2003: +12, tied for 39th

2004: -2, tied for 24th

2005: -2, tied for fourth

2006: -18, winner

2007: -8, winner

2009: -5, second

2010: -2, tied for 28th

2011: +10, CUT

2012: -2, tied for 11th

2013: +4, tied for 40th

2014: +6, CUT

2015: +4, CUT

2018: -14, second

2019: ?

Woods tees off Friday at 1:49 p.m. EST alongside first-day leader Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari.